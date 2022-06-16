Read news from:
HEALTH

Covid-19 cost Denmark’s health service four times more in 2021 than in 2020

New data from official agency Statistics Denmark has highlighted the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic to the country’s health services in 2021.

Published: 16 June 2022 12:36 CEST
Covid-19 was a significantly higher drain on public funds in 2021 than in 2020. File photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Coronavirus cost the health system 20.1 billion kroner last year according to Statistics Denmark, which has calculated overall costs for the health service related to Covid-19 in 2021.

The figure is almost four times higher than in 2020, the year the pandemic broke out, when it was estimated to have cost the health service 5.1 billion kroner.

Extra costs related to testing, contact tracing and vaccination in 2021 are the primary reasons for the dramatically increased spending compared to the previous year.

Testing and contact tracing cost 12.5 billion kroner last year, compared to 1.7 billion kroner in 2020.

Vaccination against the coronavirus – which did not commence until December 2020 – ran up a cost of 4.4 billion kroner in 2021.

Treatment of Covid-19 patients was a lower expense for health services, setting them back 0.9 billion kroner.

Overall spending by the Danish health service was up by 270.8 billion kroner in 2021. That represents a 25 percent increase, most of which can be attributed to additional costs related to the Covid pandemic.

Out-patient health centres, such as Covid-19 testing centres, were an area in which some of the steepest increases in spending occurred.

Dentistry services were also a higher cost to the Danish health service in 2021 than in 2020, although this is attributable to a reduction of activity in the sector during lockdowns in 2020.

Hospitals spent 116.8 billion kroner, 3.1 billion or 2.8 percent more than in the previous year.

The average annual increase in spending on hospitals in Denmark’s health service in recent years is 2.7 percent.

The Danish public health service cost the equivalent of 10.8 percent of the national GDP in 2021.

ECONOMY

Denmark tops list of most competitive global economies

Denmark has claimed the top spot in Switzerland’s Institute for Management Development’s yearly ranking of economic competitiveness.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:32 CEST
Having been ranked third last year, Denmark has been moved above the United States and Singapore and is now number 1 for the first time on the updated list, which contains 63 countries.

After steadily climbing the list from number 6 in 2018, Denmark received high marks for its resilient economy, law and order, social responsibility, stability, cohesion, absence of corruption, openness to trade, adaptability, ongoing education and motivated employees.

“This good result reflects that we, in many ways, have an incredibly well-functioning society and some very strong businesses,” Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), told DI Business.

Denmark’s strong economic position became particularly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic when the country managed lockdowns and restrictions, Sørensen said. That was thanks in part to the readiness of businesses to make adaptations and a high level of digitisation.

There are still clear areas for improvement, notably capacity problems and labour shortages, the economist pointed out.

One possible solution, Sørensen said, is for Denmark to recruit more skilled foreign workers. 

“Businesses are battling capacity problems, increasing costs and a large shortage of labour. It is therefore important that we reduce our high taxes and increase access to labour,” he told DI Business.

DI has advocated allowing more skilled foreign workers to enter the Danish jobs market.

The Institute for Management Development list is based on a number of factors on which each country is rated, including surveys of thousands of business leaders and experts.

Although Denmark fared well on many parameters, it received a lower mark on areas including high taxes and salary costs for businesses.

Low working hours and a large public sector are also considered drawbacks in relation to Denmark’s competitiveness.

Denmark is also considered to be held back by its relative lack of attractiveness for foreign investors, the ranking states.

