Covid-19: Infections on rise in Denmark for first time since February

The reproduction rate of R-number for Covid-19 in Denmark is estimated to be over 1.0 for the first time since February, meaning the virus is currently spreading.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:45 CEST
A file photo showing Covid-19 vaccines being prepared
A file photo showing Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for administration. The reproduction rate for Covid-19 is over 1.0 in Denmark for the first time since February. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The reproduction rate, an estimate of the rate at which the virus is currently spread in the community, was estimated on Tuesday to be 1.1.

A value over 1.0 means the virus is considered to be currently spreading or the epidemic growing, because 10 infected people will pass the virus on to more than 10 others.

Not since February has the value been over 1.0. Last week it was estimated to be 0.8.

“This indicates that the epidemic is beginning to increase mildly,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter.

“(The R-number) is backed up by monitoring of sewage water, which shows an increase (in virus levels) in all five regions (of Denmark), especially in Greater Copenhagen,” he added.

Heunicke also wrote on Twitter that “part of the explanation for increasing infections is the introduction of BA. 5 in Denmark,” in reference to the subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant which is expected to become dominant during the summer.

“This subvariant of Omicron comprises a preliminary figure of 32 percent of all confirmed cases in the week commencing June 6th,” he said, adding that the infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) was monitoring developments.

Health authorities have so far seen no indications that BA. 5 results in more serious illness than Omicron subvariants prevalent in Denmark last winter.

Heunicke last weekend said that it was “out of the question” for Denmark to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions this summer.

Health authority figures show that 1,159 new Covid-19 infections were registered during the last daily count. 1,015 of these were in people that have not previously tested positive for the virus.

The cases were found amongst 7,269 PCR tests.

Covid-19: Infection numbers in Denmark up for first time since February

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Denmark has increased for the first time since mid-February.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:35 CEST
An increase in recorded cases of around 16 percent, from 3,290 cases to 3,805 cases, was recorded in the two most recent weeks, disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said on Thursday.

The number of tests administered did not significantly change, giving an increase in the test positivity rate from 10.4 percent to 12.1 percent.

A new subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, BA. 5, is expected to become the dominant form of the coronavirus this summer.

“This means that we can expect to see further increases in cases in the coming period,” SSI medical director Tyra Grove Krause said in a statement.

“However, there are no indications that either BA. 2.12.1 or BA. 5 are more serious than the original Omicron variant,” Krause said.

BA. 2.12.1 is another Omicron subvariant currently spreading in Denmark.

The two subvariants comprised around 30 percent of new cases in the most recently recorded week, compared to less than four percent three weeks earlier.

The dominant variant – BA. 2 – has meanwhile fallen from 60.9 percent to 41.3 percent of all cases.

SSI said it was working on a new risk assessment for the emerging variants and was “following the situation closely”.

No increase in hospitalisation figures related to Covid-19 has been recorded in recent weeks, despite rising case numbers.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 fell by 11 percent to 179 last week, SSI said.

The government is expected to present a Covid-19 testing strategy for winter 2022-23 later in the summer.

Denmark lifted the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions in February, with final travel restrictions ending in March.

Health authorities now only recommend taking a PCR test for Covid-19 if you have symptoms and are at risk of serious illness should you contract the virus.

Testing is no longer recommended for close contacts of people who have the virus or are suspected to have it.

