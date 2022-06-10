Read news from:
Danish inflation continues to climb with latest increase

Paying for goods and services in Denmark has become more expensive once again, latest inflation figures show.

Published: 10 June 2022 09:08 CEST
supermarket checkout in denmark
Rising inflation continues to hit residents of Denmark in the pocket at supermarkets and petrol stations. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Data from national agency Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in May were 7.4 percent higher than they were a year previously, in May 2021. That is the highest 12-month inflation recorded since 1983.

The figure shows that inflation is still on the rise in Denmark, with the 12-month increase for April having stood at 6.7 percent.

Higher prices for electricity, energy and food are the main drivers for escalating inflation figures.

Removal of energy and raw foods from calculations of inflation gives a core inflation of 4.4 percent, a lower value but nevertheless still the highest since 1989.

An average household budget for a family with two children is now 30,000 kroner more per year compared to a year ago, according to Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, senior economist with Sydbank.

Although wages are also increasing – the first quarter of 2022 saw the highest level for wage increases for 13 years – these are not enough to offset inflation.

“The Danish economy is therefore facing some challenging months and quarters in which it will be decisive whether consumers decide to take a hit on their savings to maintain spending power,” Sproegel said.

“The worst case scenario is a bumpy landing for the economy, although we are inclined towards a softer landing,” he added in a written comment.

The senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, said that inflation should peak this summer before declining.

“The speed at which inflation declines is, however, uncertain and depends upon factors including future development of energy prices,” Stramer said.

“But as things look at the moment, there’s reason to hope that inflation will soon peak and that in 2023 we will reach a more leisurely inflation level of around 2-3 percent,” he commented.

The lead economist also noted that people in Denmark are, in general, relatively well equipped to manage a period of high inflation.

Danish consumers still spending but stores expect more price hikes

Already-high prices in Danish stores are expected to increase further, according to companies in the consumer sector.

Published: 30 May 2022 12:57 CEST
Danish consumers still spending but stores expect more price hikes

Analysis by national agency Statistics Denmark found that up to 60 percent of stores in the consumer sector – which encompasses everyday goods – are likely to increase prices during the next three months.

The agency regularly looks at trends in the consumer sector and asks companies about recent and expected price changes.

A larger proportion of stores than usual said it had increased prices in recent months, the agency found.

A majority also said that they expect to raise prices in future, even if they have already increased prices recently.

The proportion of companies that said they had recently increased priced was 64 percent in May, more than the 56 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in April.

The proportion of stores that said it was likely to increase prices was around 60 percent in both April and May.

Denmark has seen a general increase in the prices of consumer goods in recent months, closely related to high energy costs.

But data for sales in the consumer sector in April shows that consumer activity has remained stable so far despite the higher prices.

Interest organisation the Danish Chamber of Commerce noted the apparent calm amongst consumers in Denmark.

“It looks as though Danes are spending a largely unchanged number of kroner in the consumer sector but that they are getting fewer products in their baskets as a result of the very high inflation,” the organisation’s senior economist Tore Stramer said in a written analysis.

Spending on consumer goods was almost the same between February and April, according to news wire Ritzau.

