For members
TECH
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?
Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
The European Union will require all manufacturers use the same USB Type C for charging ports in certain devices. (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)
For members
EUROPEAN UNION
MAP: Which Danish areas were most EU-friendly in referendum?
On Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy, 30 years after opting out. It was the clearest result of all nine referendums on EU issues so far. We take a look at the results across the regions.
Published: 2 June 2022 16:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments