MILITARY

Switzerland vetoes Danish military donation to Ukraine

Switzerland has blocked a planned delivery by Denmark of 20 Swiss-produced armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

Published: 1 June 2022 13:30 CEST
An illustration photo showing Piranha armoured vehicles in France
An illustration photo showing Piranha armoured vehicles in France. Switzerland has blocked Denmark from sending Swiss-made military hardware to Ukraine. File photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP

The donation of the vehicles to Ukraine by Denmark was blocked by Switzerland due to the latter country’s policy of military neutrality, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Wednesday according to news wire Reuters.

Switzerland maintains the right to prevent hardware it produced from being supplied to Ukraine under the neutrality policy, which extends to military assistance to Ukraine in defending itself against the Russian invasion.

As such, Switzerland can prevent military hardware it sells to other countries from being exported to a third country.

The vehicles in question are of the type Piranha III, produced by Swiss company Mowag.

Denmark is reported to have requested permission from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to send the vehicles to Ukraine. The request was reportedly turned down.

The Danish Ministry of Defence has declined to comment on the matter.

“In respect of the confidentiality of operative questions, the Ministry of Defence can not elaborate on issues relating to donations of weapons,” the ministry told Danish news wire Ritzau in a written comment on Monday.

Copenhagen’s plans to send the armoured vehicles to Ukraine were earlier reported by media in the Nordic country.

Denmark has sent body armour, weapons and other military equipment valuing up to two billion kroner (around 270 million euros) to Ukraine, according to statements made in parliament this week.

Switzerland in April blocked a German donation of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine, while Poland has also previously been denied permission to assist Ukraine by donating Swiss hardware, according to Reuters.

Although Switzerland keeps a traditionally neutral foreign policy with regard to military conflicts, it has participated in several economic sanctions led by the EU against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

RESIDENCY PERMITS

Over 200 refugees from Ukraine find jobs in Denmark

203 Ukrainian refugees have so far started work in Denmark after being granted residence permits via a special law.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:32 CEST
According to new data from the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment, 203 Ukrainian refugees have been able to find jobs in Denmark.

That figure is outweighed by the 4,800 Ukrainian refugees registered as unemployed on Jobnet, a website run by the agency onto which all jobseekers must upload CVs.

The number of working refugees likely to be an undercount, however. That is because those who have found jobs but have yet to receive their residence permit weren’t included in the tally, according to Ritzau and newspaper Berlingske. 

Parliament in March passed a special law aimed at speeding up the process of issuing residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Denmark since the Russian invasion of their country began on February 24th. A subsequent special dispensation means Ukrainian refugees no longer need to wait for their paperwork to come through before they begin working, should they be offered a job in Denmark.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian refugees can work in Denmark before receiving residence permit

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), an interest organisation for thousands of Danish businesses, said it hoped for the number of Ukrainians working in Denmark to increase.

“These are very low employment figures when you look at how many people are registered as available (to work),” DI vice director Steen Nielsen told Berlingske.

Nielsen also noted that the numbers probably represent an underestimate due to the likelihood of some Ukrainians not being counted.

He said he therefore expects an increase in the figure in the coming months.

To date, 27,365 Ukrainians have applied for residence permits in Denmark, the majority of whom are women and children, the Danish Immigration Service says. More than 18,700 have already received them. 

