Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen rail terminals to be renovated at cost of 242 million kroner

Copenhagen’s two main passenger rail stations, Copenhagen Central Station and Nørreport, are to be given a freshen up as the national rail operator DSB invests in renovations at the termini.

Published: 27 May 2022 14:37 CEST
Nørreport Station
Nørreport Station, here photographed in 2020, is to be renovated along with Copenhagen Central (Hovedbanegården). Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

National rail operator DSB has been given the green light to give the stations a much-needed refresh, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Friday.

Copenhagen Central Station will be “modernised” at the area facing the Reventlowsgade street, while Nørreport will be renovated, the ministry said.

The purpose of the works will be to “create a more attractive urban space for passengers and visitors who pass through the area”.

The Central Station will be modernised internally with respect to its architecture, with new buildings and more space between buildings within the main station building itself. This will give “better distribution of passengers and increased security”, the ministry said.

At Nørreport, staircases and platforms will be improved to “make the area a more pleasant and secure place to be”.

The government will spend 217 million kroner on the Central Station renovations, with DSB paying a further 40 million kroner. 25 million kroner will be spent on Nørreport, taking the government outlay on the refurbishment of the stations to 242 million kroner.

The work will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COPENHAGEN

Are speed limits about to be reduced in Copenhagen?

Lower speed limits on roads in Copenhagen Municipality could be on the way with a majority in local government in support of the move.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:06 CEST
Are speed limits about to be reduced in Copenhagen?

Cars may be required to comply with speed limits of 40 or 30 kilometres per hour on some roads in the city in accordance with a municipal project to reduce speeds by at least 10 kilometres per hour, local broadcaster TV2 Lorry reported on Tuesday.

The regular speed limit in urban areas in Denmark is 50 kilometres per hour (around 30 miles per hour).

The committee responsible for urban planning and the environment, which has the Danish name Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, is to make a final decision on the plan on May 30th.

That comes after the city council voted for a general reduction of speed limits in the 2022 budget, which was passed late last year. News wire Ritzau writes that the majority is still in place, meaning the specific proposals are likely to be voted through.

Should it be confirmed, the cost of reducing speed limits throughout Copenhagen is likely to reach 90 million kroner. The money will be spent on changing road signs and construction of speed bumps and chicanes.

Regional roads, meaning main access roads to the city and highways such as the central HC Andersens Boulevard, are not covered by the project.

Lower speeds are intended in part to reduce the attractiveness of driving in central Copenhagen, in line with objectives related to both safety and the environment.

“It is critical that we reduce speeds on the roads in Copenhagen. It helps reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution if more people choose alternatives to the car. And lower speeds make roads safer,” head of the infrastructure committee on the municipal council, Line Barfod, said in a statement.

The project is expected to initially be implemented in the Valby district from late 2022, should it be voted through.

SHOW COMMENTS