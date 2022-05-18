Read news from:
Danish offshore wind could help Europe ditch fossil fuels

Leaders from Denmark, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands were scheduled to convene in Danish town Esbjerg on Wednesday to discuss details of an ambitious sustainable energy plan.

Published: 18 May 2022 13:08 CEST
File photo of wind turbines
File photo of wind turbines. An ambitious plan could see Denmark provide wind power to millions of European homes. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The four countries will discuss a plan to increase offshore wind energy in the North Sea to at least 150 gigawatts by 2050, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday.

That power could provide green energy to as many as 230 million households in Europe and will need investment of over 1,000 billion kroner.

Kristian Jensen, CEO of Green Power Denmark, an organisation that advocates for renewable energy, backed the plans in comments to newswire Ritzau.

“We are very pleased that there are such high ambitions for what Denmark can deliver and how much the four countries together can deliver in relation to sustainable energy,” Jensen said.

“This is necessary if we are to free ourselves of fossil fuels. And if we quickly want to be free from Russian oil and gas,” he said.

Denmark will be responsible for 35 of the 150 planned gigawatts, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports — up from 2.3 gigawatts in Danish waters in the North Sea today. To hit that mark, Denmark expects to install 10,000 new large wind turbines. 

Jensen said the plan could create jobs, with Danish companies such as Vestas and Ørsted involved in development of green energy.

“This agreement calls for massive investments in the production of more renewable energy, and Denmark has a head start because we have the entire value chain from the smallest details to the large constructions,” he said.

“The agreement could therefore mean thousands of jobs at these large companies. But also at… small and medium businesses that are subcontractors to the likes of Vestas and Ørsted,” he said.

The 150 gigawatts would cover the electric needs of about 230 million European households — about half the population of the EU. 

‘Shop around’: Danish agency as electricity prices climb 18 percent in three months

A Danish watchdog has encouraged electricity customers to look for deals that could save them money after recording a steep upswing in prices.

Published: 12 May 2022 14:36 CEST
The Danish Supply Agency published figures on Friday demonstrating the sharp increase in electricity costs across the country.

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet), a watchdog which works to ensure consumers do not overpay for essential goods like electricity.

The price hike translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency stated. 

As such, the agency said it’s a good time for residents of Denmark to re-evaluate their electricity plan and provider.

Danish residents can check their options by inputting their postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk

Recent months have seen both households and companies in Denmark suffer from drastic increases in the price of electricity.

But the Supply Agency’s director, Carsten Smidt, said that the high prices can mean larger savings can be made by customers willing to shop around.

“It’s not necessarily the same electricity products that all customers will have the most benefits from,” Smidt said in a press statement.

“This may depend upon things like the amount of electricity you use, or with you want a fixed or variable price,” he said.

“All available products can be seen and compared on the elpris.dk portal,” he added.

Smidt also said that further savings on electricity can be made by planning when to use appliances throughout the day.

“The ability to get a cheaper electricity bill is not only dependent on which electricity product and supplier you chose,” he said.

“The amount of electricity that is consumed is also crucial for the size of the bill, and the time of day or week you use your electricity is also important,” he said.

Measures like using dishwashers at night, when prices are off peak, can therefore help to reduce bills, depending on the package customers have.

Several factors are behind the upward trend in the price of electricity, but the primary reason is the cost of natural gas, which has multiplied since late 2021. That has resulted in higher overheads for electricity suppliers.

Increasing electricity prices have caused inflation in Denmark, with food prices increasing at a rate not seen since the 1980s.

