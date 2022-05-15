Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Denmark police receive 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief fund

The National Unit for Special Crime has received 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief packages since 1st April 2020, according to a press release from the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet).

Published: 15 May 2022 18:17 CEST
Mobilepay App photographed on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
Illustration photo of the Mobilepay App. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The frauds and attempted frauds amount to 212 million kroner, although some of the scams were discovered before the fraudsters got the money. More than 28 million kroner has been recovered through 102 recovery operations.

According to Jørgen Andersen, deputy police inspector and head of the Money Laundering Secretariat, the task has been taken “very seriously” in the secretariat since the introduction of corona relief packages.

“And it has had a high priority with us as authorities. But also with the notifiers – here primarily banks and the accountants – and we sat down together quite quickly in a community.

“Here, we organised the effort in such a way that when banks and auditors sent notifications to us where there was a suspicion of misuse of schemes, we typically sent them within 24 hours to the authorities who paid money on these schemes”, Andersen says.

Companies or individuals should contact the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet) if they suspect money laundering or terrorist financing.

In October 2020, an eight-billion kroner stimulus package was agreed in parliament to help Danish businesses and cultural institutions hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The financial package also included a liquidity fund totalling 28 million kroner. 

READ ALSO: Denmark announces new coronavirus relief for businesses and culture

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Which food products in Denmark have gone up most in price?

Food, fuel and electricity are among products most severely affected by inflation in Denmark. Which foods have gone up in price the most?

Published: 12 May 2022 16:51 CEST
Updated: 14 May 2022 11:38 CEST
Which food products in Denmark have gone up most in price?

The price of food products was this week reported to have increased by 7.7 percent during the last year.

That takes into account all products, with some therefore undergoing steeper increases than the average. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

The index is based on 23,000 prices from 1,600 stores and businesses across the country and gives an idea of how prices are trending.

READ ALSO:

Only a handful of product categories have not experienced an increase in prices, although rice is notable for so far having avoided the worst of the inflation.

The largest price increases have occurred across categories including pasta milk, butter, meats and vegetable fats.

The following list from Statistics Denmark, reported by Ritzau, shows some of the key products that have seen the steepest price increases.

  • Pasta products and couscous: 25.4 percent.
  • Margarine and other vegetable fats: 23.1 percent.
  • Milk: 21.4 percent.
  • Frozen fruit: 19 percent.
  • Beef and veal: 18.6 percent.
  • Pizza and pies: 18.2 percent.
  • Yogurt: 17.2 percent.
  • Flour and oats: 14.9 percent.
  • Baby food: 14.6 percent.
  • Lamb and goat meat: 14.5 percent.
  • Olive oil: 13.7 percent.
  • Breakfast products: 13.1 percent.
  • Jams, marmalades and honey: 12.2 percent.
  • Poultry: 11.7 percent.
  • Cheese: 11.7 percent.
  • Sugar products: 11.5 percent.
  • Coffee: 11 percent.
  • Cigarettes: 10.3 percent [Note this is a tax increase, ed.].
  • Fresh fruit: 9 percent.

Despite the far-reaching price increases, some product groups that have fallen in price over the past 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark data. They are listed below.

  • Butter: -11.9 percent.
  • Potato chips and similar: -8.2 percent.
  • Mineral water and spring water: -3.6 percent.
  • Liquor and liqueur: -3 percent.
  • Eggs: -2.4 percent.
  • Salt, spices and herbs: -2.2 percent.
  • Soft drinks: -1.3 percent.
SHOW COMMENTS