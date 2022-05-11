Read news from:
UKRAINE

Denmark allows Ukrainian flag to be flown throughout summer

The Danish Ministry of Justice has extended a special permission to fly the Ukrainian flag in the country, keeping it in place until September 1st.

Published: 11 May 2022 13:49 CEST
Denmark's Christiansborg parliament lit in the Ukrainian colours
Denmark's Christiansborg parliament lit in the Ukrainian colours on May 9th. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The extended permission applies for both public authorities and private individual, companies and organisations, the ministry confirmed in a statement.

State authorities will still be required to fly the Danish flag on official flag days such as public holidays.

The extension is the fourth time the ministry has prolonged the period in which Ukraine’s flag can be flown in Denmark without special permission.

The permission was initially given on March 2nd and was originally set to expire after two weeks.

Denmark does not normally allow any flags other than its own to be flown unless authorities grant permission. This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

The Ministry made the exception for the Ukrainian flag in a symbolic gesture of support following the invasion of the Eastern European country by Russia.

Many public buildings, businesses and institutions in the country took the option, while the Foreign Ministry in central Copenhagen was lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 24th and the Danish parliament, Christiansborg, was lit blue and yellow on Europe Day on May 9th.

UKRAINE

IN PICTURES: Ukrainian president Zelensky gives May 4th speech in Copenhagen and Aarhus

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday gave a speech broadcast by video link to big screens in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Published: 5 May 2022 10:14 CEST
IN PICTURES: Ukrainian president Zelensky gives May 4th speech in Copenhagen and Aarhus

The events, arranged by Danish newspapers Jyllands-Posten and Politiken, coincided with the anniversary of Denmark’s liberation at the end of World War II.

Danes customarily place candles in their windows to mark the anniversary. Thousands gathered held candles at Bispetorvet in Aarhus and Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen during the Ukrainian president’s speech.

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

READ ALSO: Why do Danes place candles in their windows on May 4th?

“Today you celebrate the dream of peace and freedom that became real after five long years. The Nazis lost, peace and life won,” Zelensky said during the speech, which he gave in Ukrainian with simultaneous English translation.

“And we hoped it was the last war in Europe. But the war is here and it is gruesome,” he continued.

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Ukrainian president repeated references to the Danish custom of lighting candles, which he also mentioned during an earlier speech to parliament. He also said he was happy to have seen the Ukrainian flag flying in Denmark and thanked Denmark and Danes for their support.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a speech in Copenhagen as part of the event, as did Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Aarhus.

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The managing editors of Politiken and Jyllands-Posten also gave identical speeches on stage.

“Denmark was liberated because the world stood together against a barbaric despot and tyrant. It is that unity we wanted to manifest this evening towards our brothers in sisters in Ukraine,” the latter newspaper’s managing editor Jacob Nybroe said in Aarhus.

