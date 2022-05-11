Denmark allows Ukrainian flag to be flown throughout summer

The extended permission applies for both public authorities and private individual, companies and organisations, the ministry confirmed in a statement.

State authorities will still be required to fly the Danish flag on official flag days such as public holidays.

The extension is the fourth time the ministry has prolonged the period in which Ukraine’s flag can be flown in Denmark without special permission.

The permission was initially given on March 2nd and was originally set to expire after two weeks.

Denmark does not normally allow any flags other than its own to be flown unless authorities grant permission. This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

The Ministry made the exception for the Ukrainian flag in a symbolic gesture of support following the invasion of the Eastern European country by Russia.

Many public buildings, businesses and institutions in the country took the option, while the Foreign Ministry in central Copenhagen was lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 24th and the Danish parliament, Christiansborg, was lit blue and yellow on Europe Day on May 9th.