Why high inflation is a headache for Denmark’s government

Denmark’s government faces a difficult dilemma in the face of spiralling food and fuel prices.

Published: 10 May 2022 13:19 CEST
grocery shopping in denmark
Voters could punish the Danish government at next year's general election if it fails to respond effectively to ongoing inflation. Photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

The government faces a thorny problem as it decides how to respond to the ongoing inflation, according to an analyst.

“To respond passively to inflation with a general election coming relatively soon would be very difficult,” Erik Holstein, commentator with Danish political media Altinget, told news wire Ritzau.

Danish inflation hit a near four-decade high in April, as energy and food prices soared, official figures showed Tuesday.

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

Prices of goods have meanwhile risen by 10.3 percent over the past year, a rate last matched in November 1982, the official statistics keeper said.

“Within goods, price increases for electricity, food, fuel and gas are very much evident in April 2022,” the agency said in a statement.

Excluding energy and unprocessed foodstuffs, Danish consumer prices rose 3.6 percent, which is still up from 3.2 percent in March.

While prices are increasing at breakneck speeds, economists have warned against the government and parliament sending one-off cash benefits to sectors of the population affected by the high prices.

“This is a devil of a problem for the government because there is no good solution to it. And politically, remaining passive would go against the distribution politics the government stand for,” Holstein said.

The government has earlier proposed paying a one-off sum of 5,000 kroner to 290,000 senior citizens who receive a social benefit known as ældrecheck (elderly cheque).

But economists have warned that such a measure could make the inflation problem worse.

“The government could certainly explain to voters (why) it is not responding to inflation with economic help but there would be a lot of dissatisfaction amongst those groups,” Holstein said.

“Economists are right that it could potentially make the problem worse,” he said.

Withdrawing the proposal to send money to senior citizens could already cost votes for the government, he added.

“And they have to think about the upcoming election,” he said. Denmark is scheduled to vote in a general election by June 2023.

“The high inflation is not the government’s fault but it’s the government that will be given responsibility if it fails to solve the problems of individual voters,” he said.

MONEY

Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

Prices for consumers have increased in Denmark by 6.7 percent across the last 12 months.

Published: 10 May 2022 10:36 CEST
Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

The costs paid by consumers in Denmark last month were 6.7 percent higher than prices in April 2021, according to new data released by national agency Statistics Denmark on Tuesday.

The 6.7 percent increase is the largest jump in prices since 1984.

Electricity, fuel, gas and food are the goods categories pulling that figure upwards the most, meaning the prices of these are likely to have increased even more than the average.

Spiralling prices are now beginning to have a real effect on household finances, an analyst said.

“Ouch, this is really hurting the wallets of Danes. We are talking about the biggest price rises since 1984,” senior economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, Jeppe Juul Borre, told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“Calculated in kroner, a family with children must now spend around 30,000 kroner more to maintain the same annual consumption as a year ago. That is a seriously big chunk into a family’s household budget,” he said.

“Inflation is no longer something primarily only talked about, but something Danes actually feel when grocery shopping,” he said.

Sub-groups of products are more affected by inflation than others, meaning the price increases will not have an even impact, according to Danske Bank consumer economist Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen.

Food has increased in price by 7.7 percent when comparing April 2021 to last month.

There are also signs of prices beginning to increase in other products and services categories.

Although external factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high energy costs are a large part of the explanation for inflation in Denmark, there are also signs of a broader trend, Hansen told Ritzau.

“If we peel off energy, unprocessed foods and taxes to measure the level in the economy of prices not directly imported by global conditions or tax increases, we land on 3.6 percent,” she said.

“That is very high and now beats the record from 2008, just before the economy collapsed following a massive overheating,” she stated in an analysis.

Despite the apparently concerning situation, Danske Bank says it expects inflation to have peaked in April.

