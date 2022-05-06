Read news from:
Scandinavian airline SAS passenger numbers ‘highest since pandemic’

The number of passengers who flew with Scandinavian airline SAS in April was far higher than during the same month in 2021.

Published: 6 May 2022 14:47 CEST
SAS aircraft grounded in Stockholm in April 2020
SAS aircraft grounded in Stockholm in April 2020. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

Over 1.5 million flew with SAS last month, around four times as many as in April 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions were still in broad effect.

SAS still has some way to go to return to the number of passengers it registered before spring 2020, the “pre-pandemic” period for the hard-hit industry.

The airline was affected by a pilots’ strike in April 2019 which affected results for that month, but 2.5 million people flew with SAS in April 2018, demonstrating how the airline is still lagging behind earlier years despite the apparent recovery.

“We continue the ramp-up and see the highest number of passengers since March 2020,” president and CEO of SAS Anko van der Werff said in a press statement.

“Looking forward, sales and booking trends are positive for the summer period ahead,” he added.

SAS’ capacity in April was around two-thirds of its capacity in 2018.

“SAS is a bit more restrained in increasing its capacity than many of its competitors,” aviation sector analyst Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank told news wire Ritzau.

The company faces a challenge to make as much profit from its services as it did before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Pedersen.

“The snapshot image of the trend in April is certainly encouraging but a closer analysis gives less cause for encouragement,” he said.

Danish freight giant Maersk posts new record profit as prices soar

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday posted record profits in the first quarter as container freight prices continued to soar, allowing it to again raise its 2022 outlook.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:52 CEST
After registering record-beating profits for the full-year 2021, the group said its first-quarter net profit had more than doubled to $6.8 billion (6.5 billion euros) on the back of a 55-percent jump in sales to $19.2 billion.

The record earnings exceeded the previous quarterly high of $6.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, despite a $718-million provision following its decision to stop deliveries to and from Russian ports due to the war in Ukraine.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line along with Italy’s MSC, has posted robust profits since the second half of 2020.

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the Covid pandemic, but has rebounded strongly since mid-to-late 2020.

However, bottlenecks still persist in many ports, particularly in China in recent weeks amid draconian anti-Covid measures.

“Port congestions eased slightly from their peaks in the US in the first quarter, while they increased further in Europe and China,” Maersk said, citing an external report.

“This continued to result in shortages and challenged supply chain management services and kept rates elevated”, it said.

Last week, Maersk, which has a fleet of more than 700 vessels, announced some of its quarterly earnings and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.

Given the current market situation and despite withdrawing from Russia, the group said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around $30 billion, up from the previous forecast of $24 billion.

