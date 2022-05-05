Read news from:
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Hver

The word of the day is an everyday word, and can seem to be heard everywhere.

Published: 5 May 2022 17:16 CEST

What is hver?

Hver is a determiner or quantifier more or less equivalent to the English “every”. Jeg står op hver dag kl. 6 (“I get up every day at 6am”), for example.

There are a couple of ways in which hver and “every” are used a little differently in terms of grammar.

Specifically, it can mean “each” in certain constructs: tre håndlavet smykker, hver med et unikt design (“three handmade pieces of jewellery, each with a unique design”) or jeg giver julegaver til hver af mine tre ansatte (“I give Christmas presents to each of my three employees”).

So while in English, “each” always refers to an individual thing or person, while “every” refers to a group of things or people grouped together as one, this is not the case in Danish, where hver can do both jobs.

The English expression “each and every”, an emphasised way of saying “every”, is rendered in Danish as hver og en, literally “every and one”, while “every single” is hver eneste, which literally translates to “every only”.

Why do I need to know hver?

It’s not just the subtle grammatical differences from English that make hver an interesting word. It’s also a Danish homophone, a word that is pronounced in the same way as another but has a different meaning.

Hver actually has as many as three homophones: værd (“worth”), vejr (“weather”) and (at) være (“to be”). As such, it can be a common cause of typos and spelling mistakes.

I once had a university professor who was originally from Iraq and would regularly express his frustration at the words skov (“forest”) and sko (“shoe”), which he said were impossible to distinguish.

Hver, værd, vejr and være are arguably even harder work, with each (or is that every?) one of the four homophones having a different meaning.

Have you come across any other confusing Danish homophones? Let us know.

Example:

Det her vejr er ikke noget værd. Det regner hver dag. Jeg gad godt være på ferie lige nu.

This weather’s not worth anything. It rains every day. I’d like to be on holiday right now.

Danish word of the day: Befrielse

Today's word of the day is as meaningful now as it was 77 years ago.

Published: 4 May 2022 17:06 CEST
Danish word of the day: Befrielse

What is befrielse?

Befrielse is the noun formed from the verb at befri, which means to set free from captivity, suppression, restraint or similar.

It can also have the more abstract meaning of easing a burden, sense of discomfort or difficulty. For example, befriende latter is laughter that helps you forget about your worries.

The -else suffix is common in nouns that have been formed from verbs: ledelse (“leadership”, from at lede), forberedelse (“preparation”, from at forberede), and meddelelse (“message”, from at meddele, to inform) to name a few examples.

Although it can be used in different contexts as set out above, the most common use of befrielse is to mean “liberation”.

Why do I need to know befrielse?

May 5th is Danmarks befrielse (the liberation of Denmark) or befrielsesdagen (Liberation Day) in Denmark, the anniversary of the day German occupation of the country during World War II ended. One part of Denmark, the Baltic Sea island Bornholm, remained occupied after this date, with Soviet troops taking over from the German army and remaining until April 1946.

For the rest of the country, however, the day brought celebrations following the surrender of the German army to Allied troops advancing through the Netherlands and northern Germany.

The main custom associated with befrielsen (the liberation) in Denmark, when Danes place candles in their windows, actually takes place on May 4th, rather than the 5th. This is because the German surrender was announced on the evening of the 4th but did not take effect until the following day. The May 4th, 1945 radio message transmitted to Denmark by the BBC announcing the surrender, befrielsesbudskabet (“the liberation announcement”) is an important moment in Danish 20th century history.

READ ALSO: Why do Danes place candles in their windows on May 4th?

You might hear befrielse or related words in Danish news reports about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the latter country’s struggle to defend its freedom. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky referred directly to the Danish custom of commemorating Danmarks befrielse when he addressed parliament in March this year. Zelensky will give another speech to the Danish public by video link on the evening of May 4th, 77 years after befrielsesbudskabet was heard on the radio.

Examples

Min farmor sagde altid, at hun oplevede befrielsen som en stor lettelse, og mange gik ud på gaderne for at fejre den.

My grandmother always said the liberation felt like a huge relief, and many people went out on the streets to celebrate.

Efter jeg afleverede mit speciale gik jeg hjem og sov hele dagen. Det var en slags befrielse.

After I handed in my MA thesis I went home and slept all day. It felt like being set free.

