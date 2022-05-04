Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Warning sirens tested today

No need to look to the skies — at noon today, the Danish Emergency Management Agency and the National Police will test the warning siren system.

It’s a routine test conducted yearly on the first Wednesday in May, and officials are especially careful to remind Denmark it’s a scheduled drill and not a “real” alarm given the war in Ukraine.

“This year, of course, we are particularly attentive to the Ukrainians who have come to Denmark and have had an experience with air alarms that are in a completely different context than the test we run here in Denmark,” Lars Aabjerg Pedersen of the Danish Emergency Management Agency told DR.

The test should last about 10 minutes and is an eerie sound satirized in a viral TikTok that rated different country’s emergency alert sirens. (Denmark received a 9/10, for the curious.)

According to DEMA, four tones, which rise quickly and fall again slowly over 45 seconds is a warning to get indoors. A single long tone for 45 seconds gives the all-clear.

Number of foreign workers in Denmark has doubled since 2010

A new study from the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) reveals that twice as many foreigners were employed in full-time jobs in Denmark in 2021 compared to 2010, accounting for much of the Danish employment sector’s growth in the last decade.

DI estimates that foreign employees add 200 billion kroner in value creation to the Danish economy, Danish news wire Ritzau reports. But that doesn’t mean foreign workers are welcomed with open arms.

While the Liberal (Venstre) party supports lowering the amount required for the pay limit scheme to attract skilled foreign workers, trade union 3F’s federal secretary Søren Heisel says it would be “social dumping to bring in people from third world countries in order to set a pay limit scheme that is lower than the average” salary of in-demand professions in Denmark, like electricians and mechanics.

READ ALSO: How Danish work permit rules keep out skilled foreigners living in Sweden

Health authorities say mink farming ‘low-risk’

The State Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark’s infectious disease agency, announced the results of its report on the mink industry yesterday afternoon. The SSI determined that resumed mink farming would be unlikely to lead to Covid-19 variants of concern — this follows the culling of 15-17 million Danish minks in November 2020 after a novel variant was found in local breeding operations.

The finding from the SSI paves the way for parliament’s final decision later in the year.