TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A warning siren test today and a doubling of foreign workers are among the news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 4 May 2022 08:52 CEST
This roof-mounted siren is part of Denmark's emergency alert system.
This roof-mounted siren is part of Denmark's emergency alert system. File photo: Søren Steffen/Ritzau Scanpix.

Warning sirens tested today 

No need to look to the skies — at noon today, the Danish Emergency Management Agency and the National Police will test the warning siren system. 

It’s a routine test conducted yearly on the first Wednesday in May, and officials are especially careful to remind Denmark it’s a scheduled drill and not a “real” alarm given the war in Ukraine. 

“This year, of course, we are particularly attentive to the Ukrainians who have come to Denmark and have had an experience with air alarms that are in a completely different context than the test we run here in Denmark,” Lars Aabjerg Pedersen of the Danish Emergency Management Agency told DR.

The test should last about 10 minutes and is an eerie sound satirized in a viral TikTok that rated different country’s emergency alert sirens. (Denmark received a 9/10, for the curious.) 

According to DEMA, four tones, which rise quickly and fall again slowly over 45 seconds is a warning to get indoors. A single long tone for 45 seconds gives the all-clear. 

Number of foreign workers in Denmark has doubled since 2010

A new study from the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) reveals that twice as many foreigners were employed in full-time jobs in Denmark in 2021 compared to 2010, accounting for much of the Danish employment sector’s growth in the last decade. 

DI estimates that foreign employees add 200 billion kroner in value creation to the Danish economy, Danish news wire Ritzau reports. But that doesn’t mean foreign workers are welcomed with open arms. 

While the Liberal (Venstre) party supports lowering the amount required for the pay limit scheme to attract skilled foreign workers, trade union 3F’s federal secretary Søren Heisel says it would be “social dumping to bring in people from third world countries in order to set a pay limit scheme that is lower than the average” salary of in-demand professions in Denmark, like electricians and mechanics. 

READ ALSO: How Danish work permit rules keep out skilled foreigners living in Sweden 

Health authorities say mink farming ‘low-risk’ 

The State Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark’s infectious disease agency, announced the results of its report on the mink industry yesterday afternoon. The SSI determined that resumed mink farming would be unlikely to lead to Covid-19 variants of concern — this follows the culling of 15-17 million Danish minks in November 2020 after a novel variant was found in local breeding operations. 

The finding from the SSI paves the way for parliament’s final decision later in the year.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The Indian prime minister visits Denmark, extra police on the roads on Funen and an unexpected stock market dip are among the main news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 3 May 2022 10:00 CEST
Indian prime minister Modi visits Denmark 

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is in Denmark today on an official visit during which he will meet both Queen Margrethe and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian government leader for 20 years. It signals improving ties after an extended period of cooled diplomatic relations between the two countries over Denmark’s refusal to extradite one of its citizens wanted by India for supplying arms to a rebel group in the 1990s.

India is currently in the midst of an extreme heat wave with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the vast South Asian country.

Funen police to practice driving skills

If you live on Funen (Fyn), there’s a good chance you’ll see more blue flashing lights than normal today, tomorrow and on Thursday.

Funen Police is giving driving instructions to officers practicing their responses to callouts.

Much of the driving will take place at a special facility at Ellested, but some driving on public roads is also included to add realism to the exercises, broadcaster DR writes.

Police have not stated the exact roads the practicing police cars will use.

Danish stock index falls 8 percent due to ‘human error’

A human error was yesterday responsible for an 8 percent dip in the Danish C25 stock index, bank Citigroups told financial media Bloomberg News.

“One of our traders this morning made an error during a transaction. Within a few minutes, we identified the error and corrected it,” Bloomberg quoted the bank as stating, according to news wire Ritzau.

Several European stock exchanges are reported to have been affected by the issue, which caused a short term dip in prices.

Weather: Dry and sunny Tuesday with mild May temperatures

The calm and stable weather that characterised the end of April has so far continued into May, with more sunny and dry conditions expected today.

A couple of showers in the eastern part of the country may break up the drier weather, however.

The wind will be mild to moderate, but a little more fresh along the coasts. This can bring temperatures down to around 10 degrees Celsius from the 16-17 degrees expected in the rest of the country.

