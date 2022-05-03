Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Indian prime minister Modi visits Denmark

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is in Denmark today on an official visit during which he will meet both Queen Margrethe and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian government leader for 20 years. It signals improving ties after an extended period of cooled diplomatic relations between the two countries over Denmark’s refusal to extradite one of its citizens wanted by India for supplying arms to a rebel group in the 1990s.

India is currently in the midst of an extreme heat wave with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the vast South Asian country.

Funen police to practice driving skills

If you live on Funen (Fyn), there’s a good chance you’ll see more blue flashing lights than normal today, tomorrow and on Thursday.

Funen Police is giving driving instructions to officers practicing their responses to callouts.

Much of the driving will take place at a special facility at Ellested, but some driving on public roads is also included to add realism to the exercises, broadcaster DR writes.

Police have not stated the exact roads the practicing police cars will use.

Danish stock index falls 8 percent due to ‘human error’

A human error was yesterday responsible for an 8 percent dip in the Danish C25 stock index, bank Citigroups told financial media Bloomberg News.

“One of our traders this morning made an error during a transaction. Within a few minutes, we identified the error and corrected it,” Bloomberg quoted the bank as stating, according to news wire Ritzau.

Several European stock exchanges are reported to have been affected by the issue, which caused a short term dip in prices.

Weather: Dry and sunny Tuesday with mild May temperatures

The calm and stable weather that characterised the end of April has so far continued into May, with more sunny and dry conditions expected today.

A couple of showers in the eastern part of the country may break up the drier weather, however.

The wind will be mild to moderate, but a little more fresh along the coasts. This can bring temperatures down to around 10 degrees Celsius from the 16-17 degrees expected in the rest of the country.