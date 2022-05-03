Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The Indian prime minister visits Denmark, extra police on the roads on Funen and an unexpected stock market dip are among the main news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 3 May 2022 10:00 CEST
danish police cars
Expect to see more police cars on Funen this week. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Indian prime minister Modi visits Denmark 

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is in Denmark today on an official visit during which he will meet both Queen Margrethe and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian government leader for 20 years. It signals improving ties after an extended period of cooled diplomatic relations between the two countries over Denmark’s refusal to extradite one of its citizens wanted by India for supplying arms to a rebel group in the 1990s.

India is currently in the midst of an extreme heat wave with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the vast South Asian country.

Funen police to practice driving skills

If you live on Funen (Fyn), there’s a good chance you’ll see more blue flashing lights than normal today, tomorrow and on Thursday.

Funen Police is giving driving instructions to officers practicing their responses to callouts.

Much of the driving will take place at a special facility at Ellested, but some driving on public roads is also included to add realism to the exercises, broadcaster DR writes.

Police have not stated the exact roads the practicing police cars will use.

Danish stock index falls 8 percent due to ‘human error’

A human error was yesterday responsible for an 8 percent dip in the Danish C25 stock index, bank Citigroups told financial media Bloomberg News.

“One of our traders this morning made an error during a transaction. Within a few minutes, we identified the error and corrected it,” Bloomberg quoted the bank as stating, according to news wire Ritzau.

Several European stock exchanges are reported to have been affected by the issue, which caused a short term dip in prices.

Weather: Dry and sunny Tuesday with mild May temperatures

The calm and stable weather that characterised the end of April has so far continued into May, with more sunny and dry conditions expected today.

A couple of showers in the eastern part of the country may break up the drier weather, however.

The wind will be mild to moderate, but a little more fresh along the coasts. This can bring temperatures down to around 10 degrees Celsius from the 16-17 degrees expected in the rest of the country.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A new Minister of Justice, a Russian plane violating Danish airspace and an emerging tennis star are among the news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 2 May 2022 10:13 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Tesfaye appointed new justice minister to be appointed after surprising exit of Hækkerup 

Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye has been named the new Minister of Justice after predecessor Nick Hækkerup announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from what is perhaps the most high-profile position in the Danish government after the prime minister.

“I have recently felt a growing desire to be challenged in new ways. I have been in politics full time for over 20 years,” Hækkerup wrote in a Facebook post.

Kaare Dybvad Bek moves from housing and the interior to take Tesfaye’s brief in immigration. 

We’ll have full details of the government reshuffle in a report on our website today.

Denmark and Sweden summoning Russian envoys over airspace breaches

Denmark and Sweden are summoning Russia’s ambassadors after a Russian spyplane violated the air space of both countries, their governments said yesterday.

Officials said the plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Swedish airspace.

“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday, referring to a “new Russian violation of Danish airspace”.

The Swedish foreign ministry also said the Russian ambassador would be summoned in Stockholm.

Kofod added it was “totally unacceptable and particularly worrying in the current situation”, alluding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions with NATO, where Denmark is a member.

READ ALSO: Denmark accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Health authorities to make assessment of mink fur industry 

The national disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) will today publish its assessment on whether it in the interest of public health to allow mink fur farming in Denmark again.

The sector was controversially shut down by the government in late 2020 due to concerns related to Covid-19 mutations in animals kept at the mink fur farms. At the time, Denmark was one of the world’s biggest mink fur producers.

Mink farming is currently suspended until the end of 2022 on public health grounds, but 15 former farm owners have registered for a scheme that allows them to resume the trade should it be permitted again in future.

READ ALSO: One percent of mink breeders apply for money to resume business

Danish teenager Rune wins first ATP tennis title in Munich

Danish tennis hope Holger Rune collected his first ATP title on Sunday when Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp retired during the first set of the final in Munich. 

Rune, 19, was 4-3 down in the first set when his opponent retired after feeling chest pain, making him the first Danish winner on the men’s ATP tour since Kenneth Carlsen in 2005.

“This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune, ranked 70th in the world.

Rune did not drop a set all week but his standout moment was the second round victory over world number three Alexander Zverev — his first win over a Top 10 player.  

SHOW COMMENTS