For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
The Indian prime minister visits Denmark, extra police on the roads on Funen and an unexpected stock market dip are among the main news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 3 May 2022 10:00 CEST
Expect to see more police cars on Funen this week. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A new Minister of Justice, a Russian plane violating Danish airspace and an emerging tennis star are among the news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 2 May 2022 10:13 CEST
