Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Concerns over new spate of stone throwing at Danish cars in Sweden

New episodes of stone throwing targeted at cars on the road between Ystad and Malmö in Sweden – used by many Danish motorists heading to the island of Bornholm – have resulted in eight reports filed to Swedish police in April, including three from Danes.

Last summer and autumn saw as many as 140 instances of stone throwing, mostly targeted at Danes on their way to or from Bornholm.

“It’s naturally unsettling for us to hear about stone throwing because you can’t avoid thinking about it when you drive through Sweden,” a representative from a society for Bornholm ferry passengers told broadcaster DR.

Police in Sweden recently closed investigations into last year’s episodes but are prepared to reopen inquiries, the broadcaster writes.

Hotel sector makes up for lost ground after pandemic

A large number of overnight stays lost by the Danish hospitality sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were recovered in 2021, according to new data from Statistics Denmark.

Commercial accommodation in Denmark recorded 52.4 million overnight stays last year, an increase of 16 percent compared to 2020.

Danes themselves are responsible for a large proportion of the increase with many people deciding to holiday domestically. 35.1 million Danes stayed “away at home” at hotels and other accommodation in 2021, 21 percent more than in 2020.

Political parties keen on financial support for students hit by high price of goods

Minister of Finance Nicolai Wammen will today discuss financial support for people in Denmark hard hit by ongoing price increases impacting the cost of food and other everyday goods.

Several parties want focus to be on students in particular, DR reports.

The Socialist People’s Party (SF), a close political ally of the government, said it wants to give students a one-off cash payment of 2,000 kroner.

An increase to a tax deduction for commuters was announced yesterday in response to high fuel prices.

Denmark signs treaty to rent 300 prison cells in Kosovo

People with criminal convictions who are to be deported from Denmark in connection with their convictions could find themselves serving their sentences in Kosovo after Denmark yesterday signed a treaty to rent 300 prison places in the Balkan country.

“Our expectation is that the practical side of things can be ready in the first quarter of 2023,” Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup told news wire Ritzau. Hækkerup called the agreement with Kosovo “absolutely marvellous”.

Although inmates will serve their sentences in Kosovo, they will have the right to live under the same conditions as prisoners on Danish soil. As such, adaptation and renovation of the Kosovan prison facility will take place before the deal becomes active.

The treaty is also subject to final approval from the Danish and Kosovan parliaments. It follows an agreement in principle between the two countries late last year.