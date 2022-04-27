For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
New stone throwing incidents in Sweden, possible cash boosts for students and Denmark moving forward with a prison agreement with Kosovo are among the main news stories on Wednesday.
Published: 27 April 2022 09:45 CEST
File photo of a spring garden in Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Discussions on adjusting a commuter tax deduction, UN criticism of Denmark’s plan to put an asylum centre in Rwanda and massive profits for Maersk are among the main news stories from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 26 April 2022 09:24 CEST
