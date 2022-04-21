Read news from:
Austria
Danish PM Frederiksen in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv along with her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 21 April 2022 11:20 CEST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Ukraine along with her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on April 21st. Photo: Pool Moncloa/AP/Ritzau Scanpix

“Government leader Pedro Sanchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him,” the Spanish government said. 

“After their talks the three leaders will meet the press,” it added.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday that it had spoken with Frederiksen from the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv.

Frederiksen is the first Scandinavian leader to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country, which began on February 24th.

“We intend to send even more weapons to Ukraine. That’s what’s needed most,” she told TV2.

Denmark has previously sent 2,700 shoulder-mounter anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian army.

“We are speaking about how we can contribute to rebuilding (Ukraine) after the war,” Frederiksen also told TV2.

Sanchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement… for peace”.

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24th for security reasons.

Denmark offers free medical help to Ukrainians awaiting residence permits

All Ukrainians who have applied for residence in Denmark under the recently-adopted special law for refugees from the country will from Wednesday have access to essential medical services while their applications are being processed.

Published: 12 April 2022 14:24 CEST
Denmark offers free medical help to Ukrainians awaiting residence permits

The Ministry of Health announced the provision in a statement on Monday. The special law for Ukrainian refugees was passed last month and streamlines the application process for temporary residence and work rights for Ukrainians in Denmark due to the Russian invasion and subsequent war in their country, which began in February.

“We are in an unusual situation in which many displaced people from Ukraine are waiting to get temporary residence in Denmark,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in the statement.

“There’s a need to ensure they get the necessary health services, for example treatment for chronic diseases and pain relief during the period until they receive temporary residence,” he said.

“We are therefore now extending the right to essential health services,” he said.

A new executive order has been issued to enable the decision because the special law does not account for medical needs.

Under normal circumstances, non-EU nationals awaiting decisions on their residence applications in Denmark do not have automatic access to the public health system, with some using private health insurance to cover the waiting period.

READ ALSO: Applying for residency in Denmark: Why you might need health insurance during processing period

The health ministry said that the executive order for health care will cover Ukrainians accommodated privately, by municipalities and at asylum centres alike.

However, the former two cases require arrangements to first be made between the ministry and health authorities, municipalities and the medical organisation for GPs, PLO (Praktiserende Lægers Organisation).

The chairman of the doctors’ organisation, Jørgen Skadborg, told news wire Ritzau he welcomed the political decision.

“It’s important that we have clear medical services for Ukrainian refugees. That’s why I’m proud of the many GPs who have provided voluntary medical advice,” he said in a written comment.

“There is now an executive order, as there should be, and I look forward to PLO members being able to continue helping refugees under a proper arrangement,” he said.

