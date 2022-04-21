Danish PM Frederiksen in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

“Government leader Pedro Sanchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him,” the Spanish government said.

“After their talks the three leaders will meet the press,” it added.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday that it had spoken with Frederiksen from the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv.

Frederiksen is the first Scandinavian leader to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country, which began on February 24th.

“We intend to send even more weapons to Ukraine. That’s what’s needed most,” she told TV2.

Denmark has previously sent 2,700 shoulder-mounter anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian army.

“We are speaking about how we can contribute to rebuilding (Ukraine) after the war,” Frederiksen also told TV2.

Sanchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement… for peace”.

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24th for security reasons.