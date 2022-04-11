Denmark’s Billund Airport to double cargo capacity

A deal between the Jutland airport and pensions firm PensionDanmark provides the basis for an extension of Billund to handle more cargo freight, it said in a statement.
The investment has a value in the billions of kroner, according to its two partners. The money will be spent building hangars, offices and logistics and storage facilities.
The partners to the agreement say their ambition is to double the capacity of cargo transit through Billund from 77,000 tonnes of goods annually to 160,000 tonnes in 2040.
“We expect to more than double the quantity of air cargo, so the partnership with PensionDanmark clearly marks a historic milestone for the airport,” Billund Airport CEO Jan Hessellund said.
Billund is already in talks with several companies interested in making use of new facilities in the future, according to the CEO.
Maersk Air Cargo, the cargo airline subsidiary of Danish shipping giant Maersk, recently chose Billund as its European air freight hub.
Member comments