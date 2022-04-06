For members
Danish word of the day: Langhåret
If you want to discuss topics like existentialism or the cosmos, you might find the conversation being described with today's word of the day.
Published: 6 April 2022 15:30 CEST
Danish word of the day: Tosomhed
The Danish language has a word that could be considered an opposite of 'loneliness', and its range of uses is surprisingly broad.
Published: 5 April 2022 17:07 CEST
