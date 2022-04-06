Read news from:
Austria
Danish word of the day: Langhåret

If you want to discuss topics like existentialism or the cosmos, you might find the conversation being described with today's word of the day.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:30 CEST

What is langhåret?

An adjective literally meaning ‘longhaired’, langhåret has two meanings: its literal one and a figurative one. 

While using langhåret to describe, well, long hair, is entirely normal and frequent in Danish conversation, the figurative meaning also crops up from time to time.

Meaning a concept that is very abstract, philosophical, metaphysical or plain unrealistic, you’ll be most likely to hear langhåret used in academic situations. For example, if a professor is about to explain something longwinded, she might precede it by warning students that things are about to get “a little bit longhaired”.

You might not be surprised to learn that the figurative use of langhåret is thought to have emerged during the 1960s, when the stereotypical image of someone discussing metaphysical topics would probably have had long hair (as well as round glasses and a flowery shirt).

Why do I need to know langhåret?

The literal use of langhåret is probably still the most common one, so if you don’t know it can also be used figuratively, you might be thrown off a bit when someone says that your musings about the Theory of Relativity sound “longhaired”.

The above definitions suggest that it belongs in the realm of high-brow conversations and experts. But using langhåret as an adjective to describe complex ideas also carries an element of self-deprecation which seems to fit well with a mindset of not excessively building up one’s knowledge or achievements, and instead remaining modest — a known Danish social more.

There’s no shame in saying you find something a bit “longhaired” and are therefore having trouble understanding it. If you describe something you already understand (or believe you do) as langhåret, this will be seen as a recognition of the complicated or abstract nature of the topic making it difficult to follow — not self-praise for already knowing it.

Examples

Jeg kom op i Platons hulelignelse, da jeg var til eksamen i idehistorie. Jeg sagde noget totalt langhåret, men fik heldigvis lov til at bestå.

I was asked about Plato’s Allegory of the Cave in my history of ideas exam. I said something totally longwinded and abstract but was luckily able to pass.

Det kan godt komme til at lyde lidt langhåret det her, men jeg tror, at der sker noget på et højere plan.

This is going to sound a bit metaphysical, but I believe there’s something happening on another level of reality.

Danish word of the day: Tosomhed

The Danish language has a word that could be considered an opposite of 'loneliness', and its range of uses is surprisingly broad.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:07 CEST
Danish word of the day: Tosomhed

What is tosomhed?

The Danish word for loneliness is ensomhed. It can literally be translated as “onesomeness”, and describes the feeling of loneliness or feeling alone. The adjective is ensom, so if you want to say that you feel lonely, you’d say jeg føler mig ensom.

While ensomhed and ensom refer to involuntary, loneliness – saying jeg bor alene (“I live alone”) does not necessarily mean that you are unhappy about this situation. Jeg føler mig ensom (“I feel lonely”), on the other hand, implies that you don’t really want to be alone.

The word ensomhed is made up of ensom – lonely, which in turn comes from en or “one” – as well as hed, a suffix similar to German -heit which can be loosely translated as “-ness” in English. Other examples of words made up of a Danish adjective with the suffix -hed are nyhed (“news”, literally “new-ness”), frihed (“freedom”, literally “free-ness”) and hemmelighed (“a secret”, literally “secret-ness”).

We’re about to reach the word that is the subject of today’s article: Danish, unlike English, also has a word for being alone with another person: tosomhed or “twosomeness”, which can describe the feeling of being a couple or “twosome”.

Why do I need to know tosomhed?

The use of tosomhed in conversation can be either positive or negative – it can be the feeling of being part of a team, sharing a life together, or it can describe a couple who spend so much time with each other that it is detrimental to their other social relationships. Or, as the Danish dictionary puts it, two people who “live together or are in each other’s company for better or worse”.

Those on the lookout for a partner may say they miss the feeling of tosomhed from sharing their life with someone else, or those recently out of a relationship may describe choosing to go it alone after experiencing that the tosomhed stifled their own independence.

In either case, it’s perhaps not surprising that the concept is identifiable enough to have its own word in Danish. According to European statistics, Danes have the third-highest rate of single-person households in the EU, behind Sweden and Finland. 

Examples

Jeg kan godt forstå, at Rachel blev træt af at se på Ross og Julie. Der gik simpelthen for meget tosomhed i det.

I understand why Rachel got fed up with seeing Ross and Julie together. There was just too much twosomeness going on.

Selvom alenetid betyder meget for mig, er der intet, der kan slå følelsen af tosomhed.

Although I value my ‘me time’, nothing beats the feeling of being at one with another person.

