DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Pålæg

It's hard to imagine a Danish lunch without 'pålæg' and rye bread. But what is pålæg exactly, and why does it get a whole supermarket section to itself?

Published: 29 March 2022 17:40 CEST

What is pålæg?

Pålæg is a concept as synonymous with Scandinavian snacks as the open-topped sandwich because, well, it is part of that sandwich. Derived from på, ‘on’ and the verb at lægge, ‘to lay something (on something)’, pålæg is the food you put on top of your slice of bread.

A topping, if you will.

Unlike in countries like for example the UK or Italy, where a sandwich or a tramezzino consist of at least two slices of bread with a filling, a Danish mad (literally ‘food’ but the equivalent of a snack or sandwich) is usually an open slice of bread with some sort of pålæg. If two slices of bread are used, you will hear the term klapsammenmad, meaning ‘fold together meal’.

Many Danes eat at least one mad a day as a snack (mellemmåltid – literally “between meal”).

This could be a slice of cheese on rye bread (ostemad) or the sliced processed pork known as rullepølse (‘rolled sausage’), spegepølse, a type of of salami that comes in many variations, or even, if you’re feeling adventurous, some hummus or cottage cheese.

How do I prepare and eat it?

With about half the work of a normal sandwich, but twice the risk of making a mess. 

As a general rule, pålæg is something cold placed on a piece of bread or toast, normally rye bread, which you should then be able to lift up and eat with your hands – so scrambled eggs are not considered pålæg and beans on toast (the British staple) is generally considered an affront to culinary decency.

Cold, sliced boiled eggs are, however, pålæg, as are prawns. Danish-style smørrebrød stand out from the types seen in other Nordic countries because they are so piled high with pålæg that eating them with cutlery is acceptable.

A note of caution here, though: there’s a complicated and arcane system for the order in which various pålæg should be placed in different types of smørrebrød, and some things are not compatible with others — for example, curry dressing is okay with herring but definitely not with roast beef (I believe this is the case and am happy to be corrected on this specific example!).

Having an unconventional combination could be frowned upon, but you’ll be safe with a more simple mad which only has one or maybe two types of pålæg on it.

Carefully-constructed smørrebrød. File photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

What’s this about supermarkets?

There are so many different types of pålæg and eating them on rye bread is so ubiquitous, it’s hardly surprising they get sections in supermarkets to themselves.

An alternative translation of pålæg is “spread”, which is partly correct – it can be used to mean spreads such as cream cheese or the no-frills Danish take on liver paté, leverpostej

The word pålæg also encapsulates cold cuts such as salami or ham, as well as sliced cheese or even tinned mackerel in tomato sauce.

An incongruous addition to this range of rye bread toppings is the popular pålægschokolade – thin slices of milk or dark chocolate eaten on top of rye bread, often with tandsmør, literally ‘tooth butter’, a layer of butter so thick that you can see the markings left by your teeth in it once you take a bite. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this form of pålæg is quite popular with children.

Did we miss anything? Do you disagree with any of the above? Do you have a suggestion for a future word of the day? Let us know.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Bundesligahår

If you're familiar with the 'business at the front, party at the back' approach to hairstyles, you'll need to know today's Danish word of the day.

Published: 28 March 2022 14:46 CEST
What is ‘Bundesligahår’?

We’ll start with the easy part. Hår is the Danish word for hair. So any word with a prefix in front of ‘hår’ must be a name of a type of hair or hairstyle.

Bundesliga is not a Danish word at all, but is the name of the highest division of professional football in Germany (literally meaning something approximate to ‘national federation league’), similar to the Premier League in England, Premiership in Scotland, Serie A in Italy and so on.

So Bundesligahår means, literally, ‘top division of German football-hair’.

And what does it refer to?

You may have already guessed by now, but Bundesligahår is what is most commonly referred to in English as a mullet. That is, the hairstyle in which the hair is cut short and tidy at the front and sides, but is long at the back (and not the species of fish).

The Danish name is apparently to the reference of the high prevalence of the style amongst German footballers during its heyday, perhaps most notably that of former Werder Bremen striker Rudi Völler (who also played in the Italian and French leagues during his career).

 Völler played 90 times for the West Germany and Germany men’s national teams between 1982 and 1994, giving the iconic style no shortage of international exposure.

Why do I need to know this?

The distinctive trim was last year reported to be making a comeback in Denmark — with the Covid-19 epidemic given part of the blame (or credit?) for its reappearance.

“All the boys were unable to get a haircut for many months [due to lockdowns, ed.], so their hair has now got long, and some are beginning to experiment with it,” fashion expert Marlene Malling told broadcaster TV2.

American singer Miley Cyrus has also sported a version of what Danes would call Bundesligahår. The Local cannot confirm whether she did this as an homage to Rudi Völler.

Alternative expressions

You might also hear a mullet referred to in Danish as svenskerhår (‘Swedish hair’), whereas in Sweden it is referred to as a hockeyfrilla (‘hockey haircut’).

