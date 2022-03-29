For members
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY
Danish word of the day: Pålæg
It's hard to imagine a Danish lunch without 'pålæg' and rye bread. But what is pålæg exactly, and why does it get a whole supermarket section to itself?
Published: 29 March 2022 17:40 CEST
For members
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY
Danish word of the day: Bundesligahår
If you're familiar with the 'business at the front, party at the back' approach to hairstyles, you'll need to know today's Danish word of the day.
Published: 28 March 2022 14:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments