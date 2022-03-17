Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Briefing on special law for Ukrainian refugees

Several Danish ministries including the immigration, education and employment ministries will take part today in a briefing following last night’s approval by parliament of a special law which will allow Ukrainian refugees to work and go to school in Denmark.

The law eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

It allows for a two-year residence permit with the option of a one-year extension.

Øresund Bridge to be closed for emergency service exercise

The Øresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden will be closed to traffic from 7:45pm until 11pm this evening as emergency services conduct exercises in the tunnel section of the crossing.

Trains will still operate during the period, but on a reduced schedule.

Authorities are to practice their response to a major accident in the tunnel during the exercise, according to broadcaster DR.

Municipalities to meet at summit

Representatives from the 98 Danish municipalities are to meet at a summit today, with municipal leaders to discuss issues including welfare and sustainability.

The war in Ukraine is also likely to figure highly on the agenda, with municipalities responsible for the task of finding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees who come to Denmark.

The national organisation for municipalities, KL, will give a press briefing later today.

Covid-19: 9,585 new cases on Wednesday

Offical data shows that 9,585 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 45,777 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of around 21 percent.

1,503 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark, 26 fewer than on Tuesday. A large proportion of these are not in hospital because of the coronavirus, and are in hospital for other reasons.

26 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care and 9 are on ventilator treatment.