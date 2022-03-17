Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Published: 17 March 2022 09:59 CET

Published: 17 March 2022 09:59 CET
The Øresund Bridge
The Øresund Bridge will be closed for emergency service exercises on Wednesday. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Briefing on special law for Ukrainian refugees

Several Danish ministries including the immigration, education and employment ministries will take part today in a briefing following last night’s approval by parliament of a special law which will allow Ukrainian refugees to work and go to school in Denmark.

The law eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

It allows for a two-year residence permit with the option of a one-year extension.

We’ll have more detail in an article on our website today.

Øresund Bridge to be closed for emergency service exercise

The Øresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden will be closed to traffic from 7:45pm until 11pm this evening as emergency services conduct exercises in the tunnel section of the crossing.

Trains will still operate during the period, but on a reduced schedule.

Authorities are to practice their response to a major accident in the tunnel during the exercise, according to broadcaster DR.

Municipalities to meet at summit

Representatives from the 98 Danish municipalities are to meet at a summit today, with municipal leaders to discuss issues including welfare and sustainability.

The war in Ukraine is also likely to figure highly on the agenda, with municipalities responsible for the task of finding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees who come to Denmark.

The national organisation for municipalities, KL, will give a press briefing later today.

Covid-19: 9,585 new cases on Wednesday

Offical data shows that 9,585 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 45,777 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of around 21 percent.

1,503 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark, 26 fewer than on Tuesday. A large proportion of these are not in hospital because of the coronavirus, and are in hospital for other reasons.

26 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care and 9 are on ventilator treatment.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:01 CET
Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark yesterday unveiled plans to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

“Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based pro

ducts”, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

“If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit,” he said.

Currently, Danes must be 18 years old to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

According to the health ministry, around 31 percent of 15-to-29-year-olds smoke.

Sweden to bring back border checks 

Sweden’s government is to bring back ID-checks on trains, ferries and buses entering the country, in order to keep checks on migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A new law would empower the Swedish government to compel companies operating trains, buses and ferries entering Sweden to check their passengers’ IDs. 

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only be initially required for six months, with the possibility of being extended if necessary. Stockholm expects parliament to pass the law rapidly, so that it can come into effect next month. 

Thick morning fog to be replaced by sun later today

Visibility outside is somewhat restricted by heavy fog in many places this morning, but it will lift later today and allow the sun to return, according to met office DMI’s forecast.

A thick fog warning for Jutland and Funen will be in place until 10am.

Clearer weather with some sun will arrive this afternoon, with temperatures between 4-9 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: Under 10,000 new cases registered on Tuesday

9,947 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities yesterday as the daily totals continue to trend downwards.

1,531 people in hospital have recently tested positive for Covid-19. A significant proportion were admitted for reasons other than the coronavirus. 26 people with Covid-19 are in ICU care, and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a Twitter post that the R-number or reproduction rate for Covid-19 in Denmark is now 0.7, meaning the epidemic is waning. The metric has a degree of both uncertainty and lag attached.

