Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport.
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport. Covid travel restrictions are to be scrapped from March 18. (Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP)

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Danish airports drop face mask rules after more than 600 days

The wearing of a face mask as a precaution against Covid-19 will soon no longer be obligatory in Danish airports.

Published: 11 March 2022 13:55 CET
Danish airports drop face mask rules after more than 600 days

Billund Airport on Friday scrapped rules requiring passengers to wear a face mask, with Copenhagen and Aalborg airports to follow suit from Monday, Danish aviation media Check-in reports.

The smaller Sønderborg Airport is also set to end face mask rules, news wire Ritzau writes.

Airlines can still decide to require passengers to wear face masks on board aircraft.

Face mask requirements at airports are one of the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions left in place in Denmark after the majority of measures were lifted at the beginning of February.

Passengers at Danish airports have had to use face mask for the last 637 days, according to Check-in.

Covid-19 is no longer categorised by Danish health authorities as a critical threat to society and the epidemic in Denmark is considered to be under control, with daily infection numbers declining. New hospitalisation numbers are low and stable, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary since Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the first Danish national lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for ‘special medical reasons’

SHOW COMMENTS