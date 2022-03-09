Read news from:
UKRAINE

Öresund Bridge linking Sweden and Denmark offers free passage to Ukrainians

All cars with Ukrainian number plates will be able to pass the toll on the Öresund bridge linking Danish capital Copenhagen with the Swedish city of Malmö without having to pay, the operators have declared.

Published: 9 March 2022 15:41 CET
The Öresund bridge lit up in Ukrainian colours. Photo: Johan Nilsson/Øresundsbron

“The Öresund bridge want to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people by allowing refugees and emergency assistance to cross the bridge. Of course we should help our European neighbours in this difficult time,”  Linus Eriksson, CEO of Oresundsbro Konsortiet, said in a press statement.

Other groups, such as voluntary organisations driving lorries with supplies for Ukraine, or busses with evacuated people fleeing Ukraine, will also be allowed to pass toll-free. These groups should contact the Öresund bridge’s customer service prior to crossing the bridge, who will provide access.

“We will continue to show our support for Ukraine by lighting up the Öresund bridge in Ukraine’s colours every weekend in March,” Eriksson continued.

How will it work?

When a private car with a Ukrainian number plate reaches the toll, they will be allowed to cross without paying a fee. This applies until the end of March, after which a decision will be made as to whether an extension is necessary.

Lorries or buses carrying supplies or evacuees should contact Öresund bridge customer service.

ENERGY

Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

Danish energy company Ørsted has said that it cannot withdraw from an agreement to buy gas from Russian supplier Gazprom but will not extend its current contract when it expires in 2030.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:39 CET
The company confirmed in a statement on Monday it would remain tied to Gazprom until 2030, prior to reports that Russia had threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ørsted had come under pressure to extricate itself from its contract with Gazprom, which supplies Russian gas to the Danish company.

The company said on Monday that this was not possible but that it had chosen not to extend the current deal when it expires in 2030.

“Ørsted has a long-term gas purchasing contract with minimum delivery obligations, a so-called ‘take or pay’ deal for buying gas with Gazprom Export,” the company said in the statement.

“The contract was entered into in 2006 and expires under its terms in 2030. The contract cannot be cancelled at the current time,” it said.

“The contract will not be renewed,” it added.

Ørsted also said in the statement that the company condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and that it had made other moves to reduce partnerships with Russian companies.

This includes no longer purchasing Russian biomass or coal for Ørsted power plants and not signing any new contracts with Russian companies.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible”, but did not specify a time frame.

The PM also said that Denmark would work with the EU on further sanctions against Russia, including a possible block on gas imports.

In its statement, Ørsted said it supported all political initiatives relating to independence from Russian gas, including political import sanctions if any were to be imposed.

The company also said it would donate profits from its own sales of Russian gas to humanitarian help in Ukraine.

“We have made the decision that we do not wish to profit from business with a state-owned company from an aggressive, war-waging nation,” Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper told news wire Ritzau.

The decision must be approved at the company’s AGM in April.

