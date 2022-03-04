Denmark initiates talks on boosted military spending

The talks, which are at an early stage, were begun as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They were confirmed by the leader of the Conservative party, Søren Pape Poulsen, who told news wire Ritzau that he and fellow opposition party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal party had been at the discussions.

Left wing parties Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) and the Socialist People’s party are also reported to have been represented, according to Danish media Altinget.

Future military and defence policies were on the agenda for the talks.

Poulsen told Ritzau that an immediate cash injection for the Danish military had been discussed as well a possible referendum on the opt-out Denmark currently has in place with regard to EU defence laws.

The EU opt-out, which Denmark has had since 1992, means that Denmark does not participate in forming and implementing EU decisions and acts that are related to defence.

Denmark is currently under a target of NATO contributions of 2 percent of GDP agreed by NATO member states in 2014. The current defence spending plan runs until 2023 and the next one must seek to address the shortfall, Pape said.

“It’s crucial for us that any agreement in principle on Danish defence and security includes an agreement to reach the 2 percent of GDP in the next defence budget. And that we thereby bolster and strengthen our military. That’s more important than ever,” Poulsen said.

Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen has previously informed parliament that a defence budget of 2 percent of GDP by 2030 would require an additional 17.9 billion kroner to be spent on defence annually than it is currently.