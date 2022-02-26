Read news from:
Danish culture minister urges Musikhuset Aarhus to drop Russian ballet performance

Given the situation in Ukraine, concert venue Musikhuset Aarhus should cancel the Russian National Ballet's performance on Monday, Danish Minister of Culture Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said on Saturday.

Published: 26 February 2022 11:01 CET
Ballet dancers perform Swan Lake
The Russian National Ballet is scheduled to perform "Swan Lake" at Musikhuset Aarhus on Monday. CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

“I do not believe that the National Ballet from Russia should perform on Danish soil in a situation where Russia has attacked a free democratic country. I cannot order Musikhuset to cancel the performance, but it is clearly my position that such events should not take place in the current situation,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

‘Swan Lake’ is due to be performed at the 3,806-person-capacity concert hall – Scandinavia’s largest – on Monday evening.

The minister also urged other cultural sites to take a critical look at what and who they had on their programmes.

However, when it came to state-owned institutions, Halsboe-Jørgensen’s position was clear:

“I draw a line in my area and say that all cooperation with the Russian state at our state institutions must cease. My ministry has asked state museums like the National Museum of Denmark and the Danish National Gallery to review collaborations and agreements to see if there are any agreements with Russia to be stopped.”

The Russian invasion has caused several other culture clashes across Europe and the United States, AP reported.

Acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, chief of Saint Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre and known for his warm Kremlin ties, was suddenly dropped from concerts where he was due to lead the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

This came as Munich’s mayor told Gergiev to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine or risk losing his job as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) also made a statement on Friday, saying that no Russian entertainers would be permitted to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the EBU said in a statement.

Aarhus mayor says Danish city will take in Ukrainian refugees

Denmark’s second-largest city Aarhus is prepared to offer protection to refugees from the war in Ukraine, its mayor said on Friday.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:45 CET
Jacob Bundsgaard, the mayor of Aarhus, told media on Friday that his city was among Danish municipalities that would take in refugees from Ukraine if any were to come to Denmark.

“In Aarhus we are now preparing to receive any refugees the war might send our way and make sure they get a safe and good place to stay,” Bundsgaard told news wire Ritzau.

“We as a city have an obligation to do our part in the humanitarian task facing Denmark and the world,” he said.

Aarhus is not the only local authority to have signalled it is prepared to help people displaced from Ukraine by the illegal Russian invasion, which began on Thursday.

Hvidovre Municiaplity near Copenhagen has initiated an assessment of whether refugees can be taken in, mayor Ander Wolf Andresen said.

“I have on Thursday asked the administration in Hvidovre Municipality to investigate where we can provide lodging for Ukrainian refugees if we are asked to do so,” Andresen said.

The mayor also said he had asked municipal staff to check whether the local authority had investments in Russia or made purchases from Russia.

The Danish Immigration Service, Udlændingestyrelsen, on Thursday asked Red Cross Denmark to prepare for the possibility of refugee arrivals from Ukraine.

The NGO’s head of department for asylum, Anne la Cour Vågen, told newspaper Politiken that it was looking into capacity at existing asylum centres.

The Red Cross has not received information as to how many refugees the Immigration Service wants to ensure places for.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Denmark could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

