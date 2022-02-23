Read news from:
Covid-19: Danish agency says infection can occur twice with Omicron variant

Two sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19  – known as BA.1 and BA.2 – are widespread in Denmark. Infection with one can occur in an individual with a previous history of infection with the other, researchers have found.

Published: 23 February 2022 12:46 CET
A file photo showing Danish Covid-19 test result history
A file photo showing Danish Covid-19 test result history on someone's phone. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

According to a report published by national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) on Monday, infection with one subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 does not give full immunity against reinfection, since a different subvariant can escape immunity.

Around 2 million people in Denmark have tested positive for Covid-19 – almost a third of the population – since Omicron emerged in the country in November 2021, according to SSI.

The BA.1 subtype of Omicron is the most prevalent but another variant, BA.2, is gaining ground in many places worldwide, the agency writes.

“This pattern is reflected very clearly in Denmark. The majority of those infected with Omicron in December were affected by BA.1. However, in January, BA.2 gradually became ever more prevalent. This variant currently accounts for most coronavirus infections in Denmark, whereas BA.1 is now seen much more rarely,” SSI writes.

Gene sequencing of positive PCR tests by SSI detected “67 cases in which the same individual had become infected twice at a 20-60-day interval and where both infections were due to Omicron subtypes”.

In 47 of the 67 cases, the first infection was with BA.1 and the second with BA.2.

The majority of the reinfected individuals were “young and unvaccinated” according to SSI.

“Most experienced mild symptoms during their infections. The difference between the severity during their first and second infection was negligible. None of the infected individuals had become seriously ill, and none required admission to hospital,” the agency writes.

The SSI study shows that infection with two different Omicron subtypes “is possible” but “seems to occur relatively rarely in Denmark”, the agency writes.

Reinfections “have mainly affected younger unvaccinated individuals”, it also notes.

EXPLAINED: Are deaths from Covid-19 in Denmark increasing?

Denmark's national infectious disease agency on Thursday published reports and information which addressed claims circulating on social media and elsewhere that the country is seeing increased deaths due to Covid-19.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:50 CET
Since broadly lifting Covid-19 restrictions at the beginning of February, the number of patients in Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 has increased markedly.

So has the registered number of deaths of people who died within 30 days after testing positive for Covid-19. On Thursday February 17th there were 44 deaths registered of people who had Covid-19 at the time of death or shortly before it.

That has resulted in debate – notably on social media – over Denmark’s decision to lift restrictions, with some international critics arguing the data suggests the decision may not have been the correct one.

READ ALSO: Danish disease agency hits back over country’s Covid deaths data

In response, the Danish infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has responded to these critics to try to set the record straight about the numbers.

In a number of tweets, the agency stressed that an increase in hospital patients who have Covid-19, and people who have or recently had the disease when they died, reflected the high level of transmission of the virus in the community – but not a higher level of sickness or death caused by Covid-19.

Many people who are in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 are not in hospital because of the virus but for an unconnected reason, SSI points out.

Similarly, because community transmission is high, a person who died for a reason unrelated to Covid-19 is more likely to have had Covid-19 within the last 30 days before they died, the criteria for inclusion in the national Covid-19 death statistic.

SSI has also published English-language reports on its website in an effort to clarify the country’s Covid-19 data.

On Thursday, the agency posted a series of tweets which it said addressed “typical misinformation about (Danish) Covid-19 numbers”.

These include claims that criteria for admission to Danish ICUs with Covid-19 have changed and that an extremely high number are hospitalised because of Covid-19.

The tweets link to a report on the SSI website which attempts to rebut claims in more detail.

On its website, SSI states that the mortality rate [the overall number of deaths, ed.] in Denmark is not rising.

“During the last months of 2021, Denmark saw a higher number of deaths than expected in persons older than 75 years of age, which is anticipated to be caused by the Delta variant,” the agency writes.

“However, as from week 1, 2022, mortality has decreased in Denmark and now approaches the normal and expected level. This occurs in spite of an increased number of persons with a positive PCR-test in Denmark and is considered to reflect the fact that the dominant Omicron variant causes less mortality in persons infected with this variant compared to persons infected with previous variants,” it continues.

“It is correct that people still die from Covid-19, but because the Omicron variant causes less mortality than previous variants, an increasing number of those SARS-CoV-2 infected persons who die, die with Covid-19 and not because of Covid-19,” it said.

In a report published on February 3rd, SSI writes that “the overwhelming majority of deaths occur in persons who have underlying diseases. In these cases, Covid-19 will often have played an important part in the death, but the relative importance of Covid-19 and the other (underlying) diseases is difficult to assess.”

“Therefore, the daily 30-day Covid-19 mortality rate is a trade-off, not completely accurate, but available in near-real-time,” it writes.

That article includes a graph showing a decline in mortality in Denmark in late 2021 and the early weeks of 2022.

As such, the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant has not immediately pushed up Denmark’s overall mortality.

Graphic: Statens Serum Institut

