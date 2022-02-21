Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

Thousands of Danes support bid to make Great Belt Bridge toll-free

A petition calling for Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge to become toll free has been signed by 50,000 people, meaning it must be discussed in parliament.

Published: 21 February 2022 16:30 CET
The Great Belt Bridge can been seen in the distance as cars pass toll signs on Denmark's E20 motorway.
The Great Belt Bridge can been seen in the distance as cars pass toll signs on Denmark's E20 motorway. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A so-called citizens’ bill or borgerforslag must be taken up for discussion by parliament if 50,000 people sign it. Such a bill calling for the end of tolls on the Great Belt Bridge reached the required number in less than a month, local media TVMidtVest reported.

The current toll for a normal car without discounts on the bridge is 250 kroner. This can be reduced to 194 kroner if automatic payment using number plate technology is activated. Lorries pay 610 kroner to cross the bridge, which connects Zealand and Funen.

The petition asks for tolls to be scrapped from July 1st this year.

It was started by Bent Thodsen, the owner of a camping site in North Jutland town Hanstholm who rarely uses the bridge himself, according to TVMidtVest.

Thodsen argued that the cost of building the bridge, which opened in 1998, has long been paid off by toll revenues. He also said any party which backed the bill could be onto a vote-winner.

“I think that half of all Danes who have the right to vote would want it to be free to drive over the Great Belt Bridge,” he said to TVMidtVest.

Revenues from tolls on the bridge reached around three billion kroner in 2021, the media writes.

The bridge’s construction cost was 21.4 billion kroner in 1998 prices.

The debt from building the bridge will not be fully paid off until 2032, however, according to a 2020 report by motorists’ association FDM.

That is because a large chunk of the revenues earned by holding company Storebælt A/S are paid to the Danish state, with a set proportion channelled into paying off the company’s debt. The money paid to the state is largely reinvested on infrastructure in other areas.

The schedule for repayment of the debt has not been changed since the bridge was constructed, FDM wrote in 2020.

Thodsen called for more people to sign the petition even after it reaching the necessary threshold to go to parliament, in order for it to “carry weight” with lawmakers.

“There should be more pressure put on so the tax minister shakes in his trousers. This is just a milestone and a step on the way,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING

Lower accident rate brings down Danish car insurance premiums

A fall in the number of road traffic accidents in Denmark has resulted in lower insurance costs for some motorists, according to a media report.

Published: 5 January 2022 17:05 CET
Cars on a Danish motorway in April 2020. A lower accident rate, linked to reduced traffic resulting from Covid-19, has led to some insurance companies cutting premiums.
Cars on a Danish motorway in April 2020. A lower accident rate, linked to reduced traffic resulting from Covid-19, has led to some insurance companies cutting premiums. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Several insurance companies have chosen to reduce premiums in response to a drop off in accident numbers in 2021, broadcaster DR reports.

Companies to have reduced rates include Vestjyllands Forsikring, Thisted Forsikring and GF Forsikring, according to DR.

Less traffic on roads due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a direct cause of the lower accident rate, a spokesperson from one of the companies told the broadcaster.

In a report published in June 2021, national agency Statistics Denmark said that the number of fatalities, serious and mild injuries caused by road traffic accidents in 2020 was the lowest since records began in the 1930s.

Reduced traffic due to Covid-19 restrictions must be regarded as a factor in this, the agency wrote.

More people have worked from home since the coronavirus emerged in Denmark, both during lockdowns and in periods when restrictions were eased.

Additionally, fewer motorists took their cars on holidays outside of Denmark.

FDM, a Danish interest organisation for motorists, said it welcomed the price reductions.

“We have long been able to see that accident costs and the number of accidents is declining but this was not reflected in the cost of car insurance. So it’s good that some companies are now reducing their prices,” FDM consumer economist Ilyas Dogru said in comments reported by DR.

READ ALSO: Driving in Denmark: When should you change to winter tyres?

SHOW COMMENTS