DANISH LANGUAGE
Why you shouldn’t be surprised to hear Danish children say the F word
Newcomers to Denmark are often struck by how often they hear what we fondly call the “F-word” on the street—particularly from young children.
Published: 18 February 2022 17:21 CET
The language used by Danish schoolgoers might make your eyes water, but swear words loaned from English can sound less harsh in other languages. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
