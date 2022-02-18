Storm Nora loses pace but severe weather still likely for southern Denmark

Some weather warnings still apply despite the milder development of the storm, meteorological office DMI said.

“We have a warning out for a storm on Friday evening for the southernmost part of the country,” DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen said early on Friday.

“We expect it to be primarily the most southern parts of Jutland, Funen, Langeland and Lolland-Falster as well as Bornholm that will be affected,” he said.

The Great Belt Bridge could be closed from 10pm to midnight on Friday and from 5am to 7am on Saturday due to the weather, operator Sund & Bælt said.

Fredag aften er der risiko for, at Storebæltsbroen lukker pga. storm i tidsrummet fra kl. 22.00 til kl. 24.00. Ifølge @dmidk prognoser vil vinden igen overstige 25 m/s lørdag morgen og der er risiko for lukning igen fra kl. 05.00 til kl. 07.00https://t.co/VqBMZTRbgl — Sund & Bælt (@sundogbaelt) February 18, 2022

Some rail services will be suspended from 9pm until Saturday morning. This was confirmed by Banedanmark, the company which operates Denmark’s rail tracks and stations.

Services in central and north Jutland, and the S-train overground system in Copenhagen, should operate normally, Banedanmark said.

OPDATERING: Ny vejrmelding. På grund af stormvarsling indstiller vi togdriften flere steder i landet fra kl. 21 i aften. Vi forventer normal drift i Midt- og Nordjylland og på S-banen i København. Rejseplanen opdateres løbende #dktrafikinfo https://t.co/IBJrBN10I8 — Banedanmark (@banedanmark) February 18, 2022

The DMI severe weather warning is effective from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday, with Bornholm receiving the storm slightly later from 11pm Friday until 10am Saturday.

DMI warns of winds reaching storm strength at between 25 and 28 metres per second during those intervals.

“There may also be a risk of hurricane strength gusts locally, but that will not be very widespread,” Henriksen said.

Hurricane winds are considered strong enough to damage tiled roofs, snap large branches and caused trees to fall.

High water levels have also been warned of by DMI as a result of the storm, specifically on the west coast of Jutland.

Although the windy will be less severe after the storm passes, Henriksen said the blustery weather would persist throughout the weekend.

Periods of rain, hail, snow and even sun could variously occur on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be around 3-8 degrees Celsius.