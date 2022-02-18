Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Storm Nora loses pace but severe weather still likely for southern Denmark

Storm Nora, expected to reach Denmark on Friday evening, has lost some strength and taken a more southern path than expected as it heads towards the country.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:27 CET
Storm Nora will reach Denmark on February 18th 2022
Storm Nora will reach Denmark on February 18th 2022. Storm Malik, pictured here, lashed the country just three weeks earlier. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Some weather warnings still apply despite the milder development of the storm, meteorological office DMI said.

“We have a warning out for a storm on Friday evening for the southernmost part of the country,” DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen said early on Friday.

“We expect it to be primarily the most southern parts of Jutland, Funen, Langeland and Lolland-Falster as well as Bornholm that will be affected,” he said.

The Great Belt Bridge could be closed from 10pm to midnight on Friday and from 5am to 7am on Saturday due to the weather, operator Sund & Bælt said.

Some rail services will be suspended from 9pm until Saturday morning. This was confirmed by Banedanmark, the company which operates Denmark’s rail tracks and stations.  

Services in central and north Jutland, and the S-train overground system in Copenhagen, should operate normally, Banedanmark said.

The DMI severe weather warning is effective from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday, with Bornholm receiving the storm slightly later from 11pm Friday until 10am Saturday.

DMI warns of winds reaching storm strength at between 25 and 28 metres per second during those intervals.

“There may also be a risk of hurricane strength gusts locally, but that will not be very widespread,” Henriksen said.

Hurricane winds are considered strong enough to damage tiled roofs, snap large branches and caused trees to fall.

High water levels have also been warned of by DMI as a result of the storm, specifically on the west coast of Jutland.

Although the windy will be less severe after the storm passes, Henriksen said the blustery weather would persist throughout the weekend.

Periods of rain, hail, snow and even sun could variously occur on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be around 3-8 degrees Celsius.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Denmark braces for arrival of latest winter storm

After being buffered by Storm Malik at the end of January and disruptions caused by windy weather this week, a new storm is set to hit Denmark on Friday.

Published: 17 February 2022 10:08 CET
Denmark braces for arrival of latest winter storm

Storm Nora is expected to arrive in Denmark on Friday and will affect the country until Saturday morning, the country’s meteorological agency DMI said in a statement on Thursday.

DMI said that Nora will bring a risk of hurricane-strength winds from Friday evening though to Saturday morning.

Hurricane winds are considered strong enough to blow tiles from roofs, snap large branches and fall trees, giving potential disruptions on roads and to rail services.

DMI stated there is a “high probability that bridges may need to be closed for traffic”.

Meteorologist Frank Nielsen from DMI told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that Nora could be stronger than Storm Malik, which hit Denmark in late January.

READ ALSO: One dead as storm Malik batters Denmark and Sweden

Unlike Malik, however, Nora is only expected to last around six hours.

Nielsen said he recommended staying indoors during the night between Friday and Saturday due to the expected rough weather.

Motorists should be alert when using roads throughout the weekend, he also said.

Strong winds across the country on Wednesday night have already resulted in some traffic disruption.

The Great Belt Bridge was closed to “wind-sensitive” vehicles in the early hours of Thursday. That closure was later lifted but a similar warning against travel was still in place on the Øresund Bridge, news wire Ritzau reports.

SHOW COMMENTS