TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 16 February 2022 07:29 CET
Denmark's ice hockey players
Denmark's ice hockey players gather in a huddle before their quarter final match at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

Large variation in quality of Covid-19 home tests 

A study of 46 different Covid-19 home tests, including nose, throat and spit swab tests, has shown considerable variation in quality and reliability between products, broadcaster DR reports.

All 46 of the tests are approved for sale in Denmark.

While the worst-performing test only detected 2.5 percent of positive Covid-19 cases, the best test picked up 94 percent.

SAS continues flights to Ukraine

Airline SAS said yesterday it would continue to fly to Ukraine for the time being. The decision comes as several other airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

SAS has one service in Ukraine, connecting Kyiv and Norwegian capital Oslo. That service operated yesterday and the airline plans for it to depart again next week as scheduled, a spokesperson told news wire Ritzau.

“But we are making ongoing assessments of the situation and the safety of those on board comes first,” head of media communications with SAS, John Eckhoff, told Ritzau.

Foreign ministries in both Denmark and Norway have urged their citizens to leave the country.

Airline Norwegian to offer Copenhagen-Bornholm flight

Low-cost Scandinavian airline Norwegian is to offer a new service on the short trip between Copenhagen and Danish Baltic Sea island Bornholm, the company said in a press statement.

The first departure on the route will be on June 15th, with three departures per week scheduled throughout the summer.

Another airline, Danish Air Transport, already flies the short domestic route.

Faroe Islands begins review of controversial dolphin hunt

The Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory, said yesterday it had begun discussions about the future of its controversial dolphin hunt, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

A petition with almost 1.3 million signatures calling for a ban on the traditional hunt was submitted to the Faroese government on Monday, the prime minister’s office and whale conservation groups told AFP.

At a meeting on Tuesday in Torshavn, the government discussed the conclusions of a re-evaluation that Prime Minister Bardur a Steig Nielsen had ordered in September, after the unusually large slaughter of more than 1,400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins sparked an outcry.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 15 February 2022 08:35 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Copenhagen Airport baggage handlers resume work

Baggage handlers with the SAS Ground Handling company have returned to work after wildcat strikes which disrupted services from Saturday through to Monday.

Danish media including broadcaster DR and news wire Ritzau report that the baggage staff will resume work today after SAS threatened to fire them if they continued the strikes, which were in breach of their collective bargaining agreement – the labour contract between their trade union and employers.

SAS Ground Handling processes baggage for several airlines – not just SAS – in Copenhagen, meaning many passengers were affected by the strikes.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen Airport baggage strikes: Passengers may have right to compensation

One dead and several in hospital after fire in building

A fire in a residential building in the town of Holte north of Copenhagen last night resulted in one death and ten people in hospital for treatment or observation, Ritzau reports.

The person who died is an adult, but police are yet to release further information because their next of kin were yet to be informed in the early hours of Tuesday.

“This has been a terrible experience. The fire is almost out but some extinguishment is still ongoing,” North Zealand Police officer Jakob Tofte told Ritzau around 4am.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but early investigations do not suggest any crime was committed, according to the report.

One in four hospital patients with Covid-19 receives antiviral treatment

Of the 1,465 people currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark who have Covid-19, around one in four will receive treatment for the virus itself, health authorities said yesterday.

“It’s only around one in four who are actually treated for Covid-19, meaning given antiviral treatment,” senior consultant at the State Serum Institute (SSI), Tyra Grove Krause, told DR.

“We are seeing a greater degree of people who are hospitalised with Covid. Not because of Covid. That is because of the widespread community transmission we have seen in the recent period,” Krause also said.

“You are registered as a corona admission if you have had a positive test within 14 days before being admitted. That can be seen in the increasing (hospitalisation) numbers,” she said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Denmark is 25, around a third of the number at the beginning of January.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Danish inpatient total continues increase but ICUs stable

Left wing parties want to change wording of asylum rules

All of the left wing parties in parliament – the Social Liberals, Socialist People’s Party and Red Green Alliance – want to change the wording of asylum rules relating to when a refugee’s home country is safe enough for their asylum status in Denmark to be withdrawn.

Denmark’s asylum rules are based around a principle of only offering temporary protection to refugees and withdrawing their status once their home countries are deemed to be stable and safe enough for return. This has been the case since new laws were introduced in 2019.

But the wording of the law should be changed so that only “fundamental, stable and lasting changes” in the situation in home countries can elicit a return for refugees in Denmark, the parties said.

The government has faced international criticism for its policy of sending some Syrian refugees back to the Damascus area, which Danish authorities have concluded is acceptable for return.

In comments to newspaper Berlingske, Social Liberal party spokesperson Kathrine Olldag said that current rules must be changed if they make it possible for the Refugee Appeals Board (Flygtningenævnet) to conclude Afghanistan is safe enough to return refugees there.

READ ALSO: ‘I can’t go back’: Syrian refugees in Denmark face limbo after status revoked

