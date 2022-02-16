Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Large variation in quality of Covid-19 home tests

A study of 46 different Covid-19 home tests, including nose, throat and spit swab tests, has shown considerable variation in quality and reliability between products, broadcaster DR reports.

All 46 of the tests are approved for sale in Denmark.

While the worst-performing test only detected 2.5 percent of positive Covid-19 cases, the best test picked up 94 percent.

SAS continues flights to Ukraine

Airline SAS said yesterday it would continue to fly to Ukraine for the time being. The decision comes as several other airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

SAS has one service in Ukraine, connecting Kyiv and Norwegian capital Oslo. That service operated yesterday and the airline plans for it to depart again next week as scheduled, a spokesperson told news wire Ritzau.

“But we are making ongoing assessments of the situation and the safety of those on board comes first,” head of media communications with SAS, John Eckhoff, told Ritzau.

Foreign ministries in both Denmark and Norway have urged their citizens to leave the country.

Airline Norwegian to offer Copenhagen-Bornholm flight

Low-cost Scandinavian airline Norwegian is to offer a new service on the short trip between Copenhagen and Danish Baltic Sea island Bornholm, the company said in a press statement.

The first departure on the route will be on June 15th, with three departures per week scheduled throughout the summer.

Another airline, Danish Air Transport, already flies the short domestic route.

Faroe Islands begins review of controversial dolphin hunt



The Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory, said yesterday it had begun discussions about the future of its controversial dolphin hunt, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

A petition with almost 1.3 million signatures calling for a ban on the traditional hunt was submitted to the Faroese government on Monday, the prime minister’s office and whale conservation groups told AFP.

At a meeting on Tuesday in Torshavn, the government discussed the conclusions of a re-evaluation that Prime Minister Bardur a Steig Nielsen had ordered in September, after the unusually large slaughter of more than 1,400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins sparked an outcry.