Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Danish prices in ‘biggest jump since 2008’

The price of everyday goods in Denmark increased by 4.2 percent over the 12 months prior to January this year, the largest hike in a one-year period since 2008.

Published: 10 February 2022 14:35 CET
A Danish shopping basket
A Danish shopping basket costs considerably more than it did a year ago. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The measure from agency Statistics Denmark shows inflation is at its highest since 2008, when prices in Denmark went up by 4.4 percent over a year during the Global Financial Crisis.

Prior to 2008, the largest 12-month value for inflation was in 1989.

Energy price increases are the biggest culprit for the high level of inflation in 2022.

Electricity, petrol and gas have all become more expensive over the last year and account for 2.4 percent of the overall inflation.

However, very few categories of goods have become cheaper during the last 12 months. According to Statistics Denmark’s consumer index, alcohol, tobacco, clothing and communication are the only product groups to have gone down in price, having a negative effect on the overall inflation rate.

A family in Denmark with two adults and two children must pay 18,600 kroner more for the same goods and services in 2022 compared to the beginning of 2021, an analyst said.

“Inflation is hurting Danish people’s wallets. Inflation has accelerated in recent months and prices have taken a noticeable jump upwards,” Niklas Praefke, senior economist with trade union Ledernes Hovedorganisation, told news wire Ritzau.

“That means we need to get more money out of our pockets when we are shopping and when we pay electricity and heating bills,” he added in a written comment.

The economist said he expected inflation to remain above 3 percent in the coming months.

It is, however, expected to eventually fall off as energy prices are unlikely to continue to drive inflation upwards.

“The drop (in inflation) will probably not be very big because the large shortage of both labour and materials will continue to put pressure on companies’ overheads,” Praefke said.

“Overall, I expect inflation in a year’s time will be lower than it is today,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark could give tax-free sum to families with high heating bills

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Denmark could give tax-free sum to families with high heating bills

A new government proposal could see a one-off relief sum paid to households hardest hit by high gas prices.

Published: 27 January 2022 10:48 CET
Denmark's government could offer a one-off sum worth thousands of kroner to homes worst-hit by high heating bills.
Denmark's government could offer a one-off sum worth thousands of kroner to homes worst-hit by high heating bills.Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish government wants to pay out a one-off, tax-free sum to families particularly hard hit by energy price rises this winter, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Thursday.

Both individually gas heated homes and houses on district heating systems could be offered cash under the political initiative.

“We propose that we put together a heating cheque for Danes who are hardest hit – specifically, that means people who have individual gas heating or live in district heating areas where the district heating supply relies on gas,” the minister for climate, energy and critical supplies, Dan Jørgensen, told Jyllands-Posten.

Political talks are ongoing over how to tackle the very high current cost of energy for households and businesses.

READ ALSO: Why some homes in Denmark are more affected by rocketing heating bills

Heating bills could increase by as much as 30,000 kroner this year for some homes with individual gas heating, depending on supplier, Jyllands Posten writes. For houses on district heating systems, the worst-hit homes could see bills go up by as much as 200 percent.

Jørgensen told the newspaper that the “hardest hit” people who would be the target of the government relief total “around 400,000 people in the first category and around 40,000 people in the second category”.

“We propose a tax-free cheque as help to get through a difficult time,” the minister said.

The proposal was expected to be discussed at a meeting on Thursday morning between energy representatives from each of parliament’s political parties. It would need a parliamentary majority to support it and subsequently find funding.

Many, but not all families in gas-heated homes would receive the cash injection, Jørgensen said.

“We don’t think it should be given to people with high incomes. We are therefore proposing that we agree on a level under which it will be paid out so that people with million-krone incomes can’t get it,” he said.

Families who qualify for the relief would not need to apply for it, he also said.

“If you are under the income threshold we agree on, you will automatically receive the sum. It shouldn’t be the case that you have to deal with the bother of applying for it,” he said, adding that removing an application process would ensure that vulnerable people do not miss out on it by failing to apply.

The amount which would be paid out is yet to be clarified and depends on political negotiations, the minister also said, but confirmed it would be in the thousands of kroner.

READ ALSO: What do Denmark’s politicians want to do about high energy prices?

SHOW COMMENTS