Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 9 February 2022 07:42 CET
vets and animals protesting in Copenhagen
Danish vets on Tuesday protested in Copenhagen against a new EU directive related to antibiotic treatment of animals. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

PM to meet with German Chancellor Scholz 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is today in Germany, where she will meet for the first time with recently-appointed Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The two government leaders are scheduled to discuss issues including environmental policies and the security situation in Europe. A press briefing is expected to be given this afternoon.

Sweden scraps Covid-19 restrictions

It is now possible to travel across the Øresund Bridge without any Covid-19 related travel checks with Sweden ending the majority of its coronavirus restrictions.

That also means face masks and Covid health passes will no longer be required in the Nordic country.

Travellers from outside the EU and Nordic region will still have to provide a valid Covid-19 health pass on entry to Sweden, but arrivals from Denmark are not affected by this rule.

Our Swedish edition has full details on the end of Covid-19 restrictions in Sweden.

Left wing parties withdraw from agreement to relocate university programmes

The left-wing Red Green Alliance and environmentalist Alternative party no longer support a parliamentary deal to move higher education programmes out of the bigger cities and relocate them in provincial areas, media Uniavisen reports.

Both parties voted for the agreement last summer.

They have now changed their stance on the plan, with both parties saying funding for it is inadequate.

Police seize 25 million illegal cigarettes

The national special crime unit, National Enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, said in a statement yesterday it had seized a huge number of illegal cigarettes in a joint operation with police across Jutland as well as tax authorities.

A series of raids and addresses were carried out at 16 different addresses in central and eastern Jutland, the police unit said. Five men and one woman were arrested. The operation has been linked to organised crime in Aarhus.

25 million cigarettes as well as 13 tonnes of processed tobacco and cigarette production equipment were confiscated by the police.

Published: 8 February 2022 08:02 CET
400,000 people took out extra insurance in case of unemployment 

Over 400,000 people in Denmark have taken out an extra insurance to cover costs if they lose their jobs, broadcaster DR reports this morning.

The extra insurance is intended to make up any difference in loss of earnings between the policy holder’s regular salary and the maximum 19,351 kroner per month pre-tax which is paid out through membership of an A-kasse, the membership-based unemployment insurance.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Should I sign up with a Danish union and get unemployment insurance?

The number is up from 210,000 in 2016.

An expert said this evidences an increasing gap between many salaries and dagpenge, the monthly payment provided by A-kasse membership in case of being out of work.

Government to discuss delayed operations with health authorities

The Danish health service will have around 100,000 delayed operations by the end of February, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday afternoon.

“It is necessary bring down waiting times of postponed operations in the health system and resolve delays,” the ministry said in a statement.

The finance and health ministries are to discuss with regional health authorities measures to return waiting times to pre-Covid-19 levels, the ministry said.

Iran slams Denmark and other European countries for ‘harbouring’ separatists

Iran yesterday slammed European countries for refusing to extradite leaders of separatist organisations after a Danish court last week convicted three members of one group of spying on the Islamic republic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also accused Saudi Arabia of funding the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), to which the three convicted Iranians belonged and which Tehran designates a terrorist group, news wire AFP reports.

On Friday, a Danish court convicted the trio of spying on Iran on behalf of Saudi intelligence between 2012 and 2020.

Danish police had in 2018 foiled a plot — believed to be sponsored by Tehran — to assassinate one of the three men. Then Denmark’s counterintelligence forces investigated their activities.

Their sentencing is scheduled for March and they face up to 12 years in prison.

READ ALSO: Danish court convicts Iranian separatist group of spying for Saudi Arabia

Weather: Rainy start on Tuesday but pleasant day could follow

Most people will be waking up to a rainy morning in Denmark today, but the dreary February weather could brighten up later on.

Skies are forecast to clear from the north during the morning, with blue skies and temperatures as mild as 7-8 degrees are forecast in most of the country. A strong wind will settle by late afternoon.

