Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

PM to meet with German Chancellor Scholz

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is today in Germany, where she will meet for the first time with recently-appointed Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The two government leaders are scheduled to discuss issues including environmental policies and the security situation in Europe. A press briefing is expected to be given this afternoon.

Sweden scraps Covid-19 restrictions

It is now possible to travel across the Øresund Bridge without any Covid-19 related travel checks with Sweden ending the majority of its coronavirus restrictions.

That also means face masks and Covid health passes will no longer be required in the Nordic country.

Travellers from outside the EU and Nordic region will still have to provide a valid Covid-19 health pass on entry to Sweden, but arrivals from Denmark are not affected by this rule.

Our Swedish edition has full details on the end of Covid-19 restrictions in Sweden.

Left wing parties withdraw from agreement to relocate university programmes

The left-wing Red Green Alliance and environmentalist Alternative party no longer support a parliamentary deal to move higher education programmes out of the bigger cities and relocate them in provincial areas, media Uniavisen reports.

Both parties voted for the agreement last summer.

They have now changed their stance on the plan, with both parties saying funding for it is inadequate.

Police seize 25 million illegal cigarettes

The national special crime unit, National Enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, said in a statement yesterday it had seized a huge number of illegal cigarettes in a joint operation with police across Jutland as well as tax authorities.

A series of raids and addresses were carried out at 16 different addresses in central and eastern Jutland, the police unit said. Five men and one woman were arrested. The operation has been linked to organised crime in Aarhus.

25 million cigarettes as well as 13 tonnes of processed tobacco and cigarette production equipment were confiscated by the police.