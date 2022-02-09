Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

High prices give Maersk largest-ever profit for a Danish company

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday posted record-beating profits in 2021, as container freight prices continued to soar due to the global supply chain crunch caused by the Covid pandemic.

Published: 9 February 2022 11:31 CET
Maersk containers at Aarhus Harbour
Maersk containers at Aarhus Harbour. The shipping giant recorded the highest ever annual profits by a Danish company in results released on February 9th 2022. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

For the full year, Maersk registered a net profit of $18 billion (15.8 billion euros), the highest profit ever recorded by a Danish company.

For 2022, Maersk predicted a “solid first half” would be followed by a “normalisation” of the sector early in the second part of the year.

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the pandemic, but has rebounded strongly since mid-to-late 2020.

As a result, sales for 2021 jumped by 55 percent to $61.8 billion, with the Ocean container shipping segment soaring by 65 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost tripled to $24 billion, thanks to lower costs and optimisation of its logistics chain, Maersk said.

Its main competitors, Italy’s MSC and France’s CMA CGM, have also posted record profits for 2021.

Shipping customers have had their patience put to the test and had to dig deep into their pockets as the supply chain disruptions plague the container shipping segment.

In the fourth quarter, the sector experienced “exceptional conditions with significant and persisting bottlenecks, while the volumes were down”, Maersk said in its annual report.

Freight costs rose especially on Asian routes to Europe and North America, the Danish group said, with the unit cost at fixed bunker increasing by 13 percent.

Maersk’s record profits are expected to continue this year, with EBITDA forecast to come in at the same level as in 2021, around $24 billion, despite the normalisation expected in the second half.

The company, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 by turning to green energy for its fleet, said its emissions declined by 42 percent in 2021. 

READ ALSO: Maersk profits up as global supply chain disrupted

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Danish beer giant Carlsberg announces increase in prices

Danish brewer Carlsberg warned Friday that it will raise beer prices this year to offset rising costs of ingredients after posting a net profit exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Published: 4 February 2022 16:09 CET
Carlsberg is set to raise prices in 2022 as the beer giant's costs increase.
Carlsberg is set to raise prices in 2022 as the beer giant's costs increase. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The world’s fourth biggest beer producer acknowledged that the higher prices could have a “negative impact” on consumption.

“The significantly higher input costs and continued impact from COVID-19 will pose challenges in 2022, but we’re well prepared,” chief executive Cees ‘t Hart said in a statement.

Prices of raw materials for a slew of industries have risen across the world as supply struggled to keep up with demand as economies recovered from the pandemic last year.

In 2021, Carlsberg’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 13 percent to 6.8 billion kroner (914 million euros), even though bars and restaurants closed on a number of its markets, performing better in 2019 and 2020.

Sales increased by 14 percent to 66.6 billion kroner while the number of drinks sold rose by eight percent despite a seven percent decline in western Europe.

“We’re very satisfied with the Group’s 2021 performance. Although our business was significantly impacted by Covid-19, we delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth and free cash flow,” Hart said.

For 2022, Carlsberg forecast a limited increase in operating profit of between zero and seven percent because of rising costs and the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: Carlsberg cans plastic rings to cut waste

SHOW COMMENTS