Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid-19

The palace confirmed the Queen’s positive test in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Queen has mild symptoms, the palace said in the statement. She has cancelled a planned winter holiday in Norway.

Queen Margrethe, who is 81, has received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. She was first vaccinated on January 1st 2021 and told media in November that she had received the booster or third dose.

She is currently at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

The Queen is not the first member of the Danish royal family to test positive for Covid-19, with Crown Princess Mary and Prince Christian, the Queen’s grandson, having previously had bouts with the virus.

Queen Margrethe recently marked her 50th jubilee as Denmark’s monarch.

READ ALSO: How does Queen Margrethe’s long reign compare to other monarchs?