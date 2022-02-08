Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

The Danish military “will boost the readiness of the combat battalion at NATO’s disposal so that it will be available within one to five days”, compared to the usual 30 days, the defence ministry said.

The battalion of 700-800 troops will be located in Slagelse, around 90 kilometres west of Copenhagen, it added.

“The security situation in Europe has intensified as a result of unacceptable Russian military pressure on Ukraine”, Denmark’s defence ministry said.

Amid Western nations’ fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark said it would also be ready to send two F-16 fighter jets to its Baltic island of Bornholm “if judged necessary”.

Danish F-16s were already mobilised to the island last summer after Russia violated Danish airspace on several occasions.

“For the moment there is no increased threat to Denmark or Bornholm”, Danish defence chief Flemming Lentfer told news agency Ritzau.

“We are strengthening our military capabilities in order to be able to respond more quickly if the situation requires it,” he said.

In order to bolster NATO’s presence in eastern Europe, Denmark in January sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 jets to Lithuania.

Last week, the Scandinavian country, which is also a member of the European Union, said it was ready to send military equipment to Ukraine and committed to granting Kyiv around 80 million euros in annual aid.

The money is in addition to a support programme worth 22 million euros announced in mid-January by Denmark’s foreign minister.

