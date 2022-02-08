Read news from:
DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

Denmark said on Tuesday it was boosting its military preparedness in response to Russia's "unacceptable military pressure" on Ukraine, putting a mobile NATO-operational battalion on alert.

Published: 8 February 2022 14:16 CET
Denmark's defence minister Morten Bødskov
Denmark's defence minister Morten Bødskov, who took over the post on Tuesday following a government reshuffle. Denmark has said it is boosting "military preparedness" due to the situation in Ukraine. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish military “will boost the readiness of the combat battalion at NATO’s disposal so that it will be available within one to five days”, compared to the usual 30 days, the defence ministry said.

The battalion of 700-800 troops will be located in Slagelse, around 90 kilometres west of Copenhagen, it added.

“The security situation in Europe has intensified as a result of unacceptable Russian military pressure on Ukraine”, Denmark’s defence ministry said.

Amid Western nations’ fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark said it would also be ready to send two F-16 fighter jets to its Baltic island of Bornholm “if judged necessary”.

Danish F-16s were already mobilised to the island last summer after Russia violated Danish airspace on several occasions. 

“For the moment there is no increased threat to Denmark or Bornholm”, Danish defence chief Flemming Lentfer told news agency Ritzau.

“We are strengthening our military capabilities in order to be able to respond more quickly if the situation requires it,” he said.

In order to bolster NATO’s presence in eastern Europe, Denmark in January sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 jets to Lithuania.

Last week, the Scandinavian country, which is also a member of the European Union, said it was ready to send military equipment to Ukraine and committed to granting Kyiv around 80 million euros in annual aid.

The money is in addition to a support programme worth 22 million euros announced in mid-January by Denmark’s foreign minister.

READ ALSO: Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

Denmark has said it is prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine, as the West intensifies diplomacy and threatens harsh economic sanctions on Russia to prevent an invasion.

Published: 1 February 2022 11:42 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke about Denmark's foreign and security policies at a briefing on January 31st.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke about Denmark's foreign and security policies at a briefing on January 31st. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

“I am ready to send military equipment to Ukraine. We are already giving advice,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference on Monday.

“We know there is a request for advice over cybersecurity,” she added, after a major cyberattack, attributed to Russia by Kyiv, hacked Ukrainian government websites earlier this month.

But Frederiksen said deploying Danish troops to the ex-Soviet nation was “not under discussion”.

“Like others, we want to help. We agreed at the international level to resort to sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.”

NATO member Denmark last week committed to granting Kyiv around 80 million euros in annual aid when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Copenhagen.

The money is in addition to a support programme worth 22 million euros announced in mid-January by Denmark’s top diplomat.

The United States and Russia on Monday met at the UN Security Council over the invasion fears sparked by Moscow’s deployment of more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov will speak by telephone on Tuesday.

