Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

End of almost all Covid-19 restrictions

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions are now no longer in place, in line with the government’s announcements last week related to both domestic restrictions and travel.

This means, amongst other things, that it’s no longer necessary to wear a face mask in stores or on public transport, to show a coronapas at cafes or for vaccinated people to take a Covid-19 test when travelling to Denmark.

Infection numbers, and the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, are still high. But authorities are confident that the milder Omicron variant combined with high vaccination rates and a declining number of Covid patients in ICUs are reason enough to lift restrictions.

‘Stealth Omicron’ spreads more than original strain, Danish study finds

A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron variant is even more infectious than the original version, according to a Danish study published yesterday.

Sub-variant BA.2 — also called “stealth Omicron” — was detected earlier this year and has displaced the first Omicron variant, known as BA.1, as the dominant strain in Denmark.

A person infected with BA.2 has a 39 percent chance of transmitting the virus to someone else in their household within a week, compared to a 29 percent risk with BA.1, infectious disease agency SSI said in a statement.

SSI doctor Camilla Holten Moller said BA.2 was more likely to infect unvaccinated people than BA.1, news wire AFP reports.

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

Denmark has said it is prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine, as the West intensifies diplomacy and threatens harsh economic sanctions on Russia to prevent an invasion.

“I am ready to send military equipment to Ukraine. We are already giving advice,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference according to AFP.

“We know there is a request for advice over cybersecurity,” she added, after a major cyberattack, attributed to Russia by Kyiv, hacked Ukrainian government websites earlier this month.

But Frederiksen said deploying Danish troops to the ex-Soviet nation was “not under discussion”.

Injured pirate to face court proceedings

A pirate who was injured – resulting in the amputation of a leg – in a clash with the Danish navy off west Africa in November is to be processed at Copenhagen District Court today, broadcaster DR writes. The proceedings are likely to see the deadline extending for the pirate’s current pre-trial detention in Denmark.

Danish frigate Esbern Snare exchanged fire with nine suspected pirates on their ship in the incident. Four of the pirates were killed while another is thought to have drowned. Four were arrested, including the injured man.

Copenhagen Fashion Week begins

Fashion show event Copenhagen Fashion Week begins today and will run until Friday. The focus of the week-long show is autumn and winter fashion.

A fashion week is held twice yearly in the capital, with Danish fashion showcased in several locations across the city.