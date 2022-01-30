Øresund and Great Belt bridges in Denmark reopen as storm winds abate

However, wind-sensitive vehicles were still advised against crossing the combined highway and railway bridge due to strong winds, Ritzau news agency reported.

The bridge reopened at around 9.10am after closing to all traffic in both directions at 7pm on Saturday with hurricane-force winds reported during the evening and overnight.

The Great Belt Bridge, which connects the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, also reopened for car traffic on Sunday.

It reopened at 10am, after closing at about 9.30pm Saturday night due to the storm.

Funen police said on Twitter that the bridge had been reopened with a 50km/h speed limit in place.

Når broen åbner kl 10 vil det være med en hastighedsbegrænsning på 50 km/t og med en patrulje i front for at sikre at trafikken glider #politidk #storebælt https://t.co/czcoqgm0n1 — Fyns Politi (@FynsPoliti) January 30, 2022

Storm Malik hit Denmark on Saturday afternoon.

Since its arrival, there have been several reports of hurricane-force gusts, with the largest registered in Hanstholm in northwestern Jutland.

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, gusts there measured 40 metres per second on Saturday night, which equates to about 144 kilometres per hour.

On Sunday morning, municipal emergency units association Danske Beredskaber said the focus on Sunday would be rising water levels in several places, especially the fjords.