Øresund and Great Belt bridges in Denmark reopen as storm winds abate

Øresund Bridge
Øresund Bridge carries motor and railway traffic and connects Denmark and Sweden.(Photo: Janus Langhorn/imagebank.sweden.se)
The Øresund Bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, reopened on Sunday morning after being forced to close for safety reasons due to strong winds from storm Malik, which is currently battering northern Europe.

However, wind-sensitive vehicles were still advised against crossing the combined highway and railway bridge due to strong winds, Ritzau news agency reported.

The bridge reopened at around 9.10am after closing to all traffic in both directions at 7pm on Saturday with hurricane-force winds reported during the evening and overnight.

The Great Belt Bridge, which connects the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, also reopened for car traffic on Sunday.

It reopened at 10am, after closing at about 9.30pm Saturday night due to the storm.

Funen police said on Twitter that the bridge had been reopened with a 50km/h speed limit in place.

Storm Malik hit Denmark on Saturday afternoon.

Since its arrival, there have been several reports of hurricane-force gusts, with the largest registered in Hanstholm in northwestern Jutland.

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, gusts there measured 40 metres per second on Saturday night, which equates to about 144 kilometres per hour.

On Sunday morning, municipal emergency units association Danske Beredskaber said the focus on Sunday would be rising water levels in several places, especially the fjords.

