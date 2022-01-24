What are Denmark’s new rules for isolation after testing positive for Covid-19?

Under a change to the current isolation rules announced by the Danish Health Authority on Monday, self-isolation can now be ended once the infected person no longer has symptoms provided at least four days have passed since they tested positive for Covid-19.

People who test positive but do not have symptoms must isolate for four days after returning a positive PCR test for Covid-19.

The outgoing rules required a symptom-free period of 48 hours before leaving isolation, or seven days since a positive test for people with no symptoms.

Meanwhile, close contacts (people who live with or have spent a night under the same roof as someone who has tested positive for Covid-19) are no longer required to self-isolate, but must take a rapid antigen test or PCR test three days after the close contact tested positive.

The month from December 19th last year until Wednesday January 19th saw 617,913 cases of Covid-19 registered in Denmark. That corresponds to over 10 percent of the population.

In addition to the positive tests, many more people have been required to isolate due to being close contacts to the confirmed cases.

“There must be a balance between the situation we are in and the recommendations we have. The recent marked increase in the number of infections has had serious consequences for society. Many have had to self-isolate and many places of work have struggled to function,” Danish Health Authority deputy director Helene Probst said in a statement.

“At the same time, we believe it is medically responsible to ease our recommendations because we have such high immunity in the population and because we have protected [with vaccination, ed.] those who are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill,” Probst said.

If you have tested positive on a rapid antigen test at a quick test centre, or using a home test, you must book a PCR test as soon as possible in order to confirm the positive result. This also applies if you experience symptoms of Covid-19.

PCR tests are available at municipal test centres and must be booked on the coronaprover.dk platform.

Following a positive result from a rapid test centre, you will be sent a referral via the E-boks secure mail platform, which enables you to book a PCR test as soon as possible. This referral can take a few hours to appear after you receive the positive rapid antigen test result.

You must isolate immediately following a positive PCR, quick test or home test according to new guidelines issued by the Danish Health Authority on January 24th.

People with “significant” symptoms should isolate before they have had their PCR test and received the result. For those with no symptoms or very mild symptoms, it is not necessary to isolate while waiting for the result of the PCR test.

This only applies of the PCR test is the initial test – if you already have a positive rapid test, you must isolate immediately.

People who work or come into contact with persons in high risk groups are asked to wear a type II face mask for three days after leaving isolation, the new guidelines state.

Guidelines from the Danish Patient Saftety Authority state that, during self-isolation, you should:

Stay at home.

Do not meet with others, go to work, go shopping or to other places. Ask others to deliver shopping (or use a commercial service), leaving it outside your door.

Don’t go out to exercise or walk your dog – get others to do the latter for you if possible.

Isolate from persons you live with: Avoid close contact with others in your home, avoid spending time in the same rooms and sleep in a separate room. If possible, use a separate bathroom. Note that you are not expected to do this if you have small children.

Pay extra attention to cleaning if you live with others, for example by sanitising handles, taps and handrails every time you touch them.

More detail on the recommendations is available on the coronasmitte.dk website.