Denmark official representatives to stay away from Beijing Winter Olympics

“The government has decided that we will not take part in the Winter Olympics in China… It is no secret that we, in Denmark, are very concerned by the human rights situation in China,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told AFP in a statement on Friday.

Danish athletes will however compete in the games to start next month.

They “can count on the total support of the government. And we will cheer them on as we always do — but from home, not from the bleachers of Beijing,” Kofod added.

The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games.

Advocacy groups have backed the US-led effort, with Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson calling it a “crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.”