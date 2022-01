Massive energy bills cause concerns for households

Energy prices – particularly oil, natural gas and electricity – are as warm as ever, broadcaster DR reports.

Many Danish households may have to calculate additional energy costs into their budgets, according to the report, with prices going up by as much as 1,000-1,500 kroner per month for some.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article today.

Military intelligence head held over leaks



The head of Denmark’s military intelligence has been in prison for a month accused of leaking confidential documents to the media, Danish press reported yesterday after a mainly closed-door court hearing.

Newspaper Politiken reported that Lars Findsen had pleaded not guilty, and the rest of the proceedings were held in private.

Findsen took over as head of the service in 2015 but he and two other senior military intelligence officials were suspended in 2020.

READ ALSO: Why suspension of intelligence chief is a shock in pragmatic Denmark

Jutland region gets international recognition for wind power and nature

The New York Times has picked northwest Jutland region Thy as one of its “52 Places for a Changed World” in 2022.

The list selects destinations where tourists can be part of climate solutions, the publication writes.

Placed at number 27, Thy is praised for renewable energy being “part of the attraction” while being described as possibly Denmark’s “final frontier”.

“Silent dunes, tangled forests and near-mythic gales make this region in northwest Jutland about as far away from Copenhagen as you can get,” the NYT writes.

Weather: Tuesday set to be grey and wet

Today’s weather forecast looks fairly similar wherever you are in Denmark: grey, wet and cold.

Overcast skies and temperatures between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius can be expected, with rain or sleet this afternoon. The only exception is Baltic Sea island Bornholm, where there will be some sun.

A light to moderate southwesterly wind is also forecast.