Danish word of the day: uenig

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <em>uenig</em>?</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>There’s a number of ways you can use <em>uenig, </em>meaning to be in disagreement, usually in sentences that sound a bit different in English.</p><p>It’s a word that’s topical at the time of writing, with the Covid-19 pandemic nearing the end of its second year and Danish health officials asking the public to try to keep patient at a time when temperatures are fraying.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220110/denmark-campaign-calls-for-tolerance-amid-covid-differences/">Denmark campaign calls for tolerance amid Covid differences</a></strong></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>So what does it mean?</strong></p><p>To be <em>uenig </em>is to disagree or be in disagreement over something (the antonym, <em>enig, </em>is used when you agree).</p><p>It’s not an exact like-for-like with the English ‘disagree’, however.</p><p>You can say “I disagree” in English but not in Danish where you’d have to reword as <em>jeg er uenig, </em>“I am in disagreement”. This is because <em>uenig </em>(and <em>enig</em>) are adjectives and not verbs. The noun for “disagreement” in Danish is an <em>uenighed.</em></p><p>Two people can be <em>uenige, </em>in a disagreement, but as the subject of a sentence the disagreement is an <em>uenighed </em>between two people.</p><p>There’s also an important distinction relating to prepositions. To be <em>uenig med hende </em>is to disagree with her, but to be <em>uenig i noget </em>is to disagree on something someone has said or claimed. Two or more people can also be <em>uenige om </em>(about) something.</p><p>Hopefully, the examples below will make this a bit clearer.</p><p><strong>How do I use it?</strong></p><p><em>Jeg er uenig med dig – </em>I disagree with you.</p><p><em>Han sagde, at bananer smager bedre end æbler. Det er jeg uenig i. – </em>He said bananas taste better than apples. I disagree with that.</p><p><em>De to politiske partier gik fra mødet uden at have opnået en større enighed i forhold til spørgsmålet. – </em>The two political parties left the meeting without achieving any greater agreement over the issue.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/tag/danish-word-of-the-day/">More Danish words of the day</a></strong></p><p><em> </em><em>Do you have any favourite or unusual Danish words you'd like to nominate as Word of the Day, or want us to explain? <a href="mailto:news.denmark@thelocal.com?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">Let us know via email.</a></em></p>
Member comments