Denmark has ‘no plans’ to delay return to schools despite Covid-19 cases

Covid-19

Danish schools and education minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil at an earlier briefing. Denmark does not currently plan to delay the return of schools on January 5th.
Denmark’s schools are scheduled to return from the Christmas break on January 5th, having switched to online classes just before the end of the autumn term in response to soaring Covid-19 infection rates.

There are no current plans to change this despite continued high infection numbers during the Christmas holidays, schools minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil told newspaper Jyllands-Posten on Tuesday.

“We are, of course, following developments closely and listening to the health authorities, but so far infection numbers, hospitalisations and vaccination rates have not deviated from what we projected before Christmas,” Rosenkrantz-Theil said.

“Therefore, that remains the decision we are looking at,” she added.

The minister did however not that there were no “set in stone” guarantees on whether the plan could be changed.

Schools switched to online classes for the final few days before Christmas on December 15th as part of measures to reduce transmissions of Covid-19.

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) earlier this week called for children in the 5-11-year age group to be vaccinated.

More vaccinations will improve the chances of schools remaining open throughout the winter, the authority said.

Data from the agency on Tuesday showed that 39.5 percent of 5-11-year-olds have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 12,817 or 3.0 percent are fully vaccinated.

The union for teachers, Dansk Lærerforening, earlier told broadcaster DR that it preferred more vaccinations if schools are to be kept open.

READ ALSO: Denmark to give Covid-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11

