Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Nightlife closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect today, meaning bars, pubs and nightclubs are not allowed to be open after midnight. Sales of alcohol after that time and before 5am are also banned.

The business ministry yesterday announced the return of general compensation packages to relieve businesses who face losses due to the closures. This means the costs of overheads and loss of turnover can be compensated among other things.

You can read a summary of the new restrictions here.

Negotiations over wage compensation

The government will this afternoon commence talks with trade union and employer representatives over a wage compensation package for the new restrictions.

Under earlier lockdowns, wage compensation packages for businesses covered 90 percent of wage costs for staff sent home due to the closures. The nightlife sector has asked for 100 percent of wage costs to be covered this time around, according to broadcaster DR.

Business minister to be questioned by mink commission

Today is Business Minister Simon Kollerup’s turn to meet with the official commission set down to scrutinise last year’s government decision to cull all of Denmark’s fur farm mink, a decision which was subsequently shown to have no legal basis.

The commission is seeking to determine whether the government knew the order to cull mink was illegal at the time it was issued.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s appearance at the commission yesterday was met by rowdy demonstrations which resulted in two arrests and damage to the PM’s car.

Hundreds of train services cancelled amid staff sickness

The period between January and September this year saw more than a thousand train services cancelled on seven regional routes served by operator Arriva, DR reports.

1,050 cancellations were caused by staff sickness alone – and were therefore not due to other factors such as weather or maintenance work, according to the report.

The company has been forced to pay fines for breaching obligations in its contract with the Ministry of Transport.