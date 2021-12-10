Danish rail operator offers ticket refunds for Covid cancellations

The temporary policy is enacted due to the current high incidence of Covid-19 in the country, the company’s director of communications Tony Bispeskov said.

DSB refunds are normally subject to a small charge, will cheaper tickets tagged to a specific departure time, ‘orange’ tickets, are not normally refundable.

Those terms of sale are now changed for the Christmas period, with free refunds available on all tickets until the second weekend of January.

“We are doing this to ensure a sense of security for our customers. Many of them are unsure about how this will develop. Will there be (Covid-19) infections in our family, and will we have to change our Christmas or transport plans?”, Bispeskov said.

“Now you can purchase a Christmas (rail) ticket without worrying and you can even get a cheaper orange ticket which can be refunded if plans are change at short notice,” the communications director added.

The new policy applies to both tickets and travel cards, as well as to seat reservations.

