New Covid-19 restrictions

The government last night presented a series of new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

The announcement came with infection rates at record levels and the Omicron variant now being transmitted in the community, meaning cases are no longer solely related to travellers infected abroad.

Schools are to close for Christmas a week early, with the last few days of term consisting of remote lessons. The validity period of vaccines in the coronapas is reduced, nightclubs and bars must shut at midnight and home working is now advised as far as possible.

We’ve set out all the new measures and recommendations in this report.

Christmas church services not affected by restrictions

Church services have been avoided in the new Covid-19 restrictions, Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm said at last night’s briefing.

“We have not considered additional measures at places of worship and the Church of Denmark, well aware as we are that it is a time when more people go to church,” Brostrøm said.

Last year saw many Christmas church services cancelled at very short notice as restrictions were introduced.

“I’ll do all I can from my side to avoid repeating that,” Brostrøm said.

Prime Minister to be grilled over decision to cull minks



A parliamentary commission will today Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen over her government’s illegal decision last year to cull all farmed minks nationwide over fears of a new coronavirus strain.

Formerly the world’s leading exporter of mink fur, the Scandinavian country in November last year controversially decided to kill all of its 15-17 million minks after studies suggested the variant found in some of the animals could jeopardise the effectiveness of future vaccines.

The commission, which has been underway for several weeks and has already spoken to many senior government staffers and officials, is seeking to determine whether Frederiksen was aware that the order had no legal basis — a fact that emerged soon after the cull was underway and led the country’s agriculture minister to resign.

Denmark extends navy detention of four pirates off Africa

A court in Denmark yesterday extended a Danish navy vessel’s detention of four pirates off the coast of West Africa, a lawyer said, after a deadly gunfight at sea last month.

“The judge extended their detention by 14 days,” Birgitte Skjodt, a lawyer representing one of the four men, told news wire AFP.

The men were detained after a clash with the Danish navy in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria on November 24th.

Four others were killed in the exchanges, Denmark’s armed forces have said, while a ninth pirate fell overboard.

