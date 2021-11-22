Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Employment at record level for eighth consecutive month

A further 13,000 people in Denmark entered employment in the last month, according to latest data from Statistics Denmark.

That means 80,000 more people are now working in the country compared just before the coronavirus pandemic.

With a total of 2,882,000 people now working in the country, the measure for employment set a record for the eighth month in a row.

“Denmark’s economy has made it through the corona crisis with impressive speed and strength. And we don’t expect this is the end of new employment records,” Arbejdernes Landsbank analyst Lisette Rosenbeck Christensen noted according to broadcaster DR.

Various sectors in Denmark continue to report labour shortages, and 33,000 more jobs were advertised in October than usual, DR writes.

Greenlandic children could sue Denmark for 1950s forced separations

In 1951, Danish authorities decided to remove a group of Greenlandic children from their families in an experimental attempt to create a Danish-speaking “elite” on the Arctic island, which was a Danish colony until 1953 and is now an autonomous territory.

22 children aged between four and nine years were taken from their parents and sent to Denmark to learn Danish, before being returned to Greenland where they lived in accommodation away from their families and were forbidden to speak their mother tongues.

Six of the children are alive today. Now aged between 75 and 79, they have written via their lawyer to the government asking for compensation of 250,000 kroner each. They are prepared to sue the Danish state if it is not forthcoming, newspaper Politiken reports.

Government wants to spend more on detecting tax evasion

The government wants to increase the budget given to tax authorities for the detection of tax evasion.

Annual budgets for checking tax could increase by 350 million kroner next year should the plan be adopted, according to news wire Ritzau.

The 350 million are the third stage of four in a tax evasion reform which the government wants to improve checks on taxes and boost public confidence in the tax authorities after a number of negative stories emerged in recent years, tax minister Morten Bodskov told news wire Ritzau.

The first stage of this reform was passed by parliament in April 2020 and provided for two new tax centres and 250 hires in regional towns Fredericia and Frederikssund.

Cold Monday but plenty of sunshine forecast

Temperatures dipped under freezing during the night and there was a distinct crunch of frost underfoot this morning when I ventured outside during the not-particularly-early hours of the morning just before sunrise.

The cold should persist throughout the day with around 3-7 degrees Celsius forecast, though it will be bright, sunny and dry in most of the country. Some cloud and drizzle will move towards Jutland from the northwest late this afternoon.