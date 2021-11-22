TELL US: Which English words should the Danish language adopt?

When the authoritative dictionary of the Danish language, Den Danske Ordbog, was updated with 214 new words earlier this month, a significant number of popular English loan words were among the new additions.

These included cringe, disrupte (‘to disrupt’ with Danish grammar), snooze and gamechanger (contracted into a single word grammatically in Danish).

While these words may have broken through in terms of popularity in everyday Danish, we think there might be other English words which could have a broader appeal for everyday use if they were adopted in Denmark.

We’d like to know your thoughts. Which English word do you wish existed in Danish? What concept do you find hard to express in Danish? Which word do you dip back into English to use, because there’s nothing equivalent to express it in Danish?

Take a look at the form below and let us know your thoughts.

