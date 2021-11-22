TELL US: Which English words should the Danish language adopt?

learning danish

Which English word would you like to see enter the Danish language (without having its letters rearranged)?
Which English word would you like to see enter the Danish language (without having its letters rearranged)? Photo by Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash
We recently asked our readers which Danish words they would like to see adopted in English. But which English words would make it a lot easier to express yourself in Danish?

When the authoritative dictionary of the Danish language, Den Danske Ordbog, was updated with 214 new words earlier this month, a significant number of popular English loan words were among the new additions.

These included cringe, disrupte (‘to disrupt’ with Danish grammar), snooze and gamechanger (contracted into a single word grammatically in Danish).

While these words may have broken through in terms of popularity in everyday Danish, we think there might be other English words which could have a broader appeal for everyday use if they were adopted in Denmark.

We’d like to know your thoughts. Which English word do you wish existed in Danish? What concept do you find hard to express in Danish? Which word do you dip back into English to use, because there’s nothing equivalent to express it in Danish?

Take a look at the form below and let us know your thoughts.

