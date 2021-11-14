Danish hospitals now treating most Covid patients since February

Danish hospitals now treating most Covid patients since February
The 86-year-old Covid-19 patient Gerhard Lunau is treated by a medical student in February, the last time patient numbers were this high. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson
The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in Denmark hit its highest level since February on Sunday, with doctors warning that the health system is already starting to come under pressure.

According to Denmark’s infectious diseases agency SSI, there were 346 people being treated for Covid-19 in Denmark’s hospitals on Sunday, an increase of 27 on the previous day

“Right now, the healthcare system is under pressure to do what it can,” said Christian Wamberg, the head doctor at the intensive care unit at Copenhagen’s Bispebjerg Hospital.

“But there is a shortage of employees, and those that exist, do not find it particularly attractive to do yet another round.”

SSI reported a further 3,223 cases on Sunday, the 11th day in a row with more than 2,000 cases.

It also reported seven additional deaths, taking Denmark’s total toll to 2,767.

Wamberg said he thought it was “extremely natural and understandable” that the number of cases had been rising, but said he wasn’t “terribly worried” about the situation as the high level of vaccinations means that the health system can still more or less handle the current number of patients.”

He said that the current levels of infection poses a serious risk to those who had not chosen to get vaccinated.

