Covid-19: Appointments needed for all PCR tests in Denmark from Friday

Testing without an appointment has been possible in recent months with demand low, but tests must once again be arranged ahead of time, the Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) confirmed in a statement.

Heightened demand for testing has been linked to the incoming coronapas rules. This is because a negative coronavirus test taken within the last 96 hours can form the basis for a valid coronapas.

The critical supply agency announced the change of policy in a statement in response to increased queuing at test centres, particularly those with no requirement for an appointment.

“By reintroducing an appointment system at all PCR test centres, we can reduce queues and provide a smoother experience for the public,” the agency’s director Lisbet Zilmer-Johns said.

Additionally, PCR test centres will no longer additionally offer rapid tests, with this provision now moved back to reopened, privately-operated rapid test providers.

How do I book a Covid-19 PCR test?

Danish residents can book a PCR test by logging on to the coronaprover.dk website using their NemID secure digital ID.

Once logged in, you can choose the test centre at your nearest location and the time at which you want to book the test.

All residents over Denmark over the age of two years can book tests. The service is free and it is not necessary to have symptoms in order to take a test.

However, you can choose to inform the booking system if you are experiencing systems or have been in contact with a person with Covid-19, for the purposes of contact tracing.

What if I’m a visitor from abroad and don’t have a NemID?

PCR and rapid test (antigen test) centres are found in all five regions of Denmark, and tests are free of charge and do not require an appointment. Test centre addresses and opening hours are available on coronasmitte.dk.

Foreigners without a Danish CPR (personal registration) number and NemID can be tested at all PCR test centres in Region Hovedstaden (Capital Region of Denmark), Region Sjælland (Region Zealand) and Region Nordjylland (North Denmark Region). In Region Syddanmark (Region of Southern Denmark) and Region Midtjylland (Central Denmark Region), foreigners can be tested at selected PCR test centres.

You can access your PCR test results on covidresults.dk within 24 to 48 hours, though you need to register as a user at Covidresults.dk before you can be tested at a public test centre in Denmark.

Results can be provided by text message for rapid (antigen) tests. Or, you can wait at the test centre for 15 and 30 minutes for your results.

Visitors can also get tested at the airport upon arrival. There are test centres at the airports in Copenhagen, Billund and Aalborg.