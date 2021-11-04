Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Maersk to require office staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Danish transport giant Maersk is to introduce a requirement for all its office staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19, newspaper Berlingske reports.

CEO Søren Schou told the newspaper that Maersk will introduce the requirement “within the next three months”.

The firm is the first major Danish company to apply such a rule relating to vaccination against the coronavirus, and will also apply it in some of its offices in other countries, but will exempt those where vaccine supply is short, according to the report.

Prime minister briefs press over mink SMS issue but opposition not happy

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last night spoke to press over the issue of automatically deleted SMS messages related to last year’s decision to cull Denmark’s fur farm mink.

That decision is currently the subject of an official inquiry, which requested the SMS messages from the government only to find they had been deleted automatically after 30 days. It later emerged that some government ministries do not automatically delete their texts.

READ ALSO:

Automatic deletion of her texts was implemented sometime in summer 2020, Frederiksen said on Wednesday, but did not give more exact detail. That would place it several months before the mink decision was made.

“I understand it can look strange. But I want to make it absolutely clear that we had no wish to erase anything. I take responsibility for what we did,” Frederiksen said.

Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said the PM’s briefing “almost raises as many questions as it answers”.

We’ll have a full report on this on our website today.

Over one million passengers fly with Norwegian

Airline Norwegian, which was hit hard by thew Covid-19 pandemic and last year filed for bankruptcy protection in Norway, appears on the right track with 1.2 million passengers in October. That is 900,000 more than in October 2020 and the first seven-figure monthly total since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are very happy to see that an appetite for travel seems to be holding at a high level in the winter season,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

The airline operates routes from Danish airports Copenhagen, Billund and Aalborg.

North American bird spotted in Denmark for first time

A North American hermit thrush was captured and set free again on Danish island Christiansø this week, the first time the species has been found in the country.

“This is an extremely rare bird so it’s a sensation in itself seen from the bird world,” Knud Flensted, biologist with the Danish Ornithological Society, told news wire Ritzau.

Relatively common in North America, the hermit thrush was last seen in Scandinavia in Sweden in 1988.