Covid-19 rapid test centres open in several cities

Last week’s announcement that rapid Covid-19 testing facilities will be reopened becomes effective in several cities today as private contractor Falck opens test centres in Aarhus, Herning, Horsens and Ringsted.

The decision to bring back rapid testing with a capacity of up to 100,000 tests per day was made in response to increasing daily Covid-19 infection numbers in Denmark in late October.

Further centres in Roskilde, Køge, Frederikshavn, Thisted, Hobro, Viborg, Randers, Holstebro and Silkeborg are scheduled to open this week.

Parties want PM Frederiksen to hand over computer and iPad to police

The opposition Liberal party as well as parliamentary allies the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) want Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to hand over her computer and iPad to the police, according to newspaper Politiken.

Frederiksen is under increasing pressure over deleted SMS messages related to last year’s decision to cull all of Denmark’s fur farm mink, and rival politicians say all of the PM’s devices – not just her phone – should be handed over to give police the best chance to retrieve the messages.

“Police should have exactly the tools that are needed to retrieve the SMS messages,” Social Liberal justice spokesperson Samira Nawa said to Politiken.

Maersk profits up as global supply chain disrupted

Danish shipping giant, AP Moeller-Maersk, says its profits were up sixfold in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic and global supply chain problems caused container prices to soar.

“Maersk delivered record earnings” in the third quarter, chief executive Søren Skou said according to news wire AFP.

“Results in Q3 were driven by high freight rates in an exceptional market situation,” the group said.

Tuesday to stay dry in most areas

Dry weather is forecast in most of Denmark today with some parts seeing glimpses of the sun.

West Jutland and the island of Bornholm are the most likely regions to see rain, with up to 12 millimetres forecast in the latter.

A southerly wind is expected and temperatures will be around 9-11 degrees Celsius.